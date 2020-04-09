Third Side Music Signs Shakey Graves To Worldwide Publishing Deal

Texas songwriter Alejandro Rose-Garcia, aka Shakey Graves, has signed a worldwide deal with Third Side Music. The deal encompasses Shaky Graves' entire back catalog (save 2014 album And The War Came), as well as all titles moving forward.

Shakey Graves is equal parts known for his original stripped-down folk-y sound as much as he is for his lush indie compositions that more recently feature a full band and bigger sound. Billboard called Rose-Garcia's latest LP Can't Wake Up as a "lyrical powder keg".

"Ale is one of those rare talents who channels all of his energy into each and every endeavor he takes on," says Third Side Music's EVP Creative/A&R Alex Kelman. "He's a true career artist who continues to push his creative output and we're elated to be a part of the journey".

"I love the Third Side Music staff and feel really great to be another working piece in such a diverse and unique roster," explains Ale Rose-Garcia. "It's nice to feel heard and seen and I am truly excited".

Shakey Graves joins Third Side's roster of SOFI TUKKER, BadBadNotGood, Courtney Barnett, Flying Lotus, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Blonde Redhead, Broods, Kurt Vile, The Glitch Mob, The Cinematic Orchestra, and more.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch





