Third Side Music Extends Worldwide Deal With Award-Winning Composer, Recording Artist & Songwriter Colin Stetson

Global independent music publisher Third Side Music has announced the company has re-signed award-winning composer, recording artist, songwriter and arranger Colin Stetson, who has been a major success story since signing with the company over a decade ago.

Through the exclusive, worldwide administration deal, TSM continues its representation of Stetson's entire catalog and future works, including his scores, solo releases, original soundtracks, and much more. The unprecedented partnership between the company and Stetson stems far beyond core administration services. TSM's creative, A&R, and sync teams have played a role beyond the industry norm, supporting the critically-acclaimed bass and alto saxophone player's career growth, fostering collaborations and projects, and particularly helping him cross the bridge to scoring a multitude of hugely successful films, TV series, games, and more.

"Jeff Waye, and everyone at Third Side Music have been dear friends and family for over a decade now, and I could not imagine a more authentic, supportive, and hard-working group of people to entrust my career and body of music to. Looking forward to all to come," said Stetson.

"I first saw Colin in a tiny bar over ten years ago absolutely shredding the edges of everything I thought possible in a solo performance. I had no idea what we'd be able to do for a solo horn player, but I knew TSM had to be involved in something that musically exciting. Turns out there was quite a lot to be done! It's been an amazing run, and super excited to keep building things alongside Colin, especially with his rise over the last few years as one of the most in-demand film composers," said Jeff Waye, co-founder and COO of Third Side Music.

Stetson's artistry, versatility, and masterful work has attracted diverse projects in several genres, including heart-stopping scores for films like Netflix's popular reboot of the classic 1974 Texas Chainsaw Massacre released in February, the thriller Hereditary (2018), Color Out of Space (2019), Hulu's series The First (2018), the game Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018), National Geographic's Barkskins (2020), Mayday (2021), and the new Disney+ NASA docuseries, Among the Stars (2021).

Stetson's music can also be heard in the upcoming Hiroshi Nagahama-helmed supernatural, dark fantasy anime film Uzumaki, which is premiering on Adult Swim network this October 2022. As a soloist, principally on saxophones and clarinets, Stetson is widely-recognized for his intense technical prowess and emotionally gripping skills as a songwriter. He's a sought-after collaborator and most notably worked with the likes of Tom Waits, Arcade Fire, Bon Iver, TV On The Radio, Feist, Lou Reed, The Chemical Brothers, Animal Collective, LCD Soundsystem, The National, Mogwai, Cult of Luna, Beacon, and Mario Batkovic, among many others.

With offices in Montreal and Los Angeles, Third Side Music is a global independent music company well-recognized cross borders for its music-obsessed, creative publishing operation centered on an "artist-first" attitude. Co-founded in 2005 by Patrick Curley and Jeff Waye, who serve as President and COO respectively, the company has amassed a treasure trove of 70,000 titles in its diverse, eclectic catalog, and a roster featuring artists, songwriters, and composers such as BADBADNOTGOOD, Courtney Barnett, Blonde Redhead, SOFI TUKKER, Pharoah Sanders, Colin Stetson, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Kurt Vile, The Cinematic Orchestra, and many more. Third Side Music is also entrusted with timeless legacy music catalogs, including the works of Clyde Otis Music Group, Studio One/JamRec (Jamaican producer Clement "Coxsone" Dodd), GRAMMY Award-winning composer Galt MacDermot, and more.

