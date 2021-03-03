Third Man Unveils Debut Single From Magic Roundabout

Third Man Records is very proud to announce the first-ever official single from criminally-unheard Manchester noisemakers Magic Roundabout. "Sneaky Feelin'" b/w "Song For Gerard Langley" arrives digitally and on 7" vinyl on March 12; pre-orders are available now. In addition, a limited edition 7" on pink rainbow splatter vinyl will be available exclusively at Third Man Records storefronts and Rough Trade -- pre-order HERE. Hear a sample of "Sneaky Feelin'" HERE, pre-save the single on Spotify HERE, and pre-order black vinyl HERE.

"I walk in to the studio, Warren [Defever] is working away," says Third Man Records' Dave Buick. "Feedback, hypnotizing bass line, perfect female vocal harmonies and a drummer so minimal you just know they are standing coming out of the speakers. All I could see was stripes and paisleys. I became instantly obsessed with tracking down this mystery band's complete discography. 'They don't have a discography you say?' Just like that my obsession had become dangerous and unhealthy."

Recorded in 1987, "Sneaky Feelin'" b/w "Song For Gerard Langley" was recently unearthed by Pale Saints' Ian Masters and then lovingly remastered by Warren Defever (His Name Is Alive). A full-length Magic Roundabout archival compilation featuring additional previously unreleased original recordings will follow later this year.

Like so many other disenfranchised kids in the heady days of mid-80s United Kingdom, Magic Roundabout came armed with leather jackets, charity shop instruments, singles by The Fall and Buzzcocks, good haircuts, a healthy VU obsession, and a little psychedelic inspiration. Influenced into existence at early gigs by The Jesus and Mary Chain and Shop Assistants, the young band wanted to change the world or at the very least, make some noise, shake things up, and be a part of the happening.

Known to friends and fans as simply "The Roundies," Magic Roundabout established a clubhouse in early 1986 and began rehearsing, recording, and gigging, including now-legendary shows with the likes of The Pastels, Blue Aeroplanes, Spacemen 3, Loop, My Bloody Valentine, and Inspiral Carpets.

Despite a small but fervent following, Magic Roundabout only saw one song released in their lifetime, "She's a Waterfall (Parts 1 and 2)," included on Mark Webber of Pulp's 1987 Oozing Through The Ozone Layer fanzine cassette compilation. There were talks of a flexi-disc that, for whatever reason, never saw the light of day. By the end of the 80s, Magic Roundabout had all gone their separate ways, the recordings they'd made together thought to be lost forever...until now.

"Magic Roundabout" are "the mysterious missing link between The Velvet Underground and pragVEC," says Ian Masters. "How did the music industry miss these talented teenagers? They were fing idiots, that's how."

"We all formed bands in the mid-80s," says Pulp's Mark Webber, "and Magic Roundabout are one of those that showed so much promise. We all had dreams. Some dreams take longer to come true..."