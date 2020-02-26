Third Man Records Announces SXSW Party with Black Lips, Brendan Benson and More

Article Pixel Feb. 26, 2020  
Third Man Records Announces SXSW Party with Black Lips, Brendan Benson and More

Third Man Records is excited to announce a two-day showcase at this year's SXSW in Austin, TX. Taking place on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 at Volcom Garden (1209 E. 6th St.) from 11am-7pm, the Nugs-sponsored blowout will feature performances from Brendan Benson, Black Lips, Redd Kross and many more. See below for the full lineup. The entirely free event will also feature DJ sets, a pop-up store and much more.

THIRD MAN RECORDS @ VOLCOM GARDEN

1209 E. 6TH ST.

March 19th

Redd Kross

Brendan Benson

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Kevin Krauter

Control Top

Shopping

Hotel Lux

Dehd

Deadbeat Beat

The Paranoyds

Thigh Master

The Orielles

Knife Wife

March 20th

Black Lips

Mauskovic Dance Band

Cable Ties

Theon Cross

Teddy & The Rough Riders

Miranda and The Beat

Dry Cleaning

Silver Synthetic

Automatic

Shadow Show

Poppy Jean Crawford

Luke Schneider




Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Dizzy Drops New Single 'Sunflower'
  •  RACHEL AND DAVE HOLLIS VARIETY SHOW Hits Movie Theaters for Live One-Night Event
  • Nnena Debuts 'Work It Out' and Music Video
  • The Dream Syndicate Announce New Album, Share 20-Minute Track 'The Regulator'