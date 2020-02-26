Third Man Records Announces SXSW Party with Black Lips, Brendan Benson and More
Third Man Records is excited to announce a two-day showcase at this year's SXSW in Austin, TX. Taking place on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 at Volcom Garden (1209 E. 6th St.) from 11am-7pm, the Nugs-sponsored blowout will feature performances from Brendan Benson, Black Lips, Redd Kross and many more. See below for the full lineup. The entirely free event will also feature DJ sets, a pop-up store and much more.
THIRD MAN RECORDS @ VOLCOM GARDEN
1209 E. 6TH ST.
March 19th
Redd Kross
Brendan Benson
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
Kevin Krauter
Control Top
Shopping
Hotel Lux
Dehd
Deadbeat Beat
The Paranoyds
Thigh Master
The Orielles
Knife Wife
March 20th
Black Lips
Mauskovic Dance Band
Cable Ties
Theon Cross
Teddy & The Rough Riders
Miranda and The Beat
Dry Cleaning
Silver Synthetic
Automatic
Shadow Show
Poppy Jean Crawford
Luke Schneider