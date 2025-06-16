They Might Be Giants Detail New US Tour Dates This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After just wrapping a sold-out run of West Coast dates, alternative rock legends They Might Be Giants have announced a continuation of their massive, ongoing BIG SHOW TOUR! The Giants will be bringing new dates to the US starting this September in cities like Denver, St. Louis, Atlanta, Asheville, Cleveland, and more. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are on sale NOW and available here.

They Might Be Giants make the most of their multi-night stands in each city with the BIG SHOW TOUR, delivering different shows each evening. The group’s live band has grown to an eight-piece powerhouse, showcasing a three-piece horn section.

Each show presents a unique, revolving selection of fan favorites and deep cuts spanning TMBG’s dynamic catalog: including the band’s original pop-rock classics that dominated the early alt-rock scene and bold, horn-driven tracks that spotlight the band’s knockout arrangements and on-the-fly improv skills. Sprawling, enthralling, unpredictable, and endlessly entertaining – the BIG SHOW is an unforgettable musical experience unlike any other.

They Might Be Giants’ full-length live album Beast of Horns is out now. Culled from recent touring, the new set of bold, horn-oriented tracks captures the grandiose sound and progressive arrangements of the band’s fully expanded format. Long celebrated for their exhilarating shows, TMBG are joined by an all-star horn section: Stan Harrison (Radiohead, David Bowie, Stevie Ray Vaughn) on sax, Dan Levine (David Byrne, Björk) on trombone and euphonium, and trumpet superstar Mark “Loveman” Pender (Ella Fitzgerald, Bruce Springsteen, Conan O’Brien). The 13 tracks feature stand-outs “Doctor Worm,” “Museum of Idiots,” and “The Darlings of Lumberland.”



2025 US Tour Dates:

Sept 23 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Sept 26 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sept 27 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sept 28 Fort Collins, CO @ Washington's

Oct 17 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Oct 21 Covington, KY @ Madison Theatre

Oct 24 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (sold out)

Oct 25 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Nov 13 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

Nov 14 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl (sold out)

Nov 15 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov 17 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Nov 18 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel (sold out)

Nov 19 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel (sold out)

Nov 21 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Photo Credit: Jon Uleis

