They Might Be Giants Detail New US Tour Dates This Fall

Tour dates and tickets for all shows are on sale now.

By: Jun. 16, 2025
They Might Be Giants Detail New US Tour Dates This Fall Image
After just wrapping a sold-out run of West Coast dates, alternative rock legends They Might Be Giants have announced a continuation of their massive, ongoing BIG SHOW TOUR! The Giants will be bringing new dates to the US starting this September in cities like Denver, St. Louis, Atlanta, Asheville, Cleveland, and more. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are on sale NOW and available here.

They Might Be Giants make the most of their multi-night stands in each city with the BIG SHOW TOUR, delivering different shows each evening. The group’s live band has grown to an eight-piece powerhouse, showcasing a three-piece horn section.

Each show presents a unique, revolving selection of fan favorites and deep cuts spanning TMBG’s dynamic catalog: including the band’s original pop-rock classics that dominated the early alt-rock scene and bold, horn-driven tracks that spotlight the band’s knockout arrangements and on-the-fly improv skills. Sprawling, enthralling, unpredictable, and endlessly entertaining – the BIG SHOW is an unforgettable musical experience unlike any other.

They Might Be Giants’ full-length live album Beast of Horns is out now. Culled from recent touring, the new set of bold, horn-oriented tracks captures the grandiose sound and progressive arrangements of the band’s fully expanded format. Long celebrated for their exhilarating shows, TMBG are joined by an all-star horn section: Stan Harrison (Radiohead, David Bowie, Stevie Ray Vaughn) on sax, Dan Levine (David Byrne, Björk) on trombone and euphonium, and trumpet superstar Mark “Loveman” Pender (Ella Fitzgerald, Bruce Springsteen, Conan O’Brien). The 13 tracks feature stand-outs “Doctor Worm,” “Museum of Idiots,” and “The Darlings of Lumberland.”
 

2025 US Tour Dates:

Sept 23          Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
Sept 26          Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sept 27          Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sept 28          Fort Collins, CO @ Washington's
Oct 17            St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Oct 21            Covington, KY @ Madison Theatre
Oct 24            Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (sold out)
Oct 25            Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Nov 13           Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
Nov 14           Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl (sold out)
Nov 15           Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Nov 17           Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Nov 18           Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel (sold out)
Nov 19           Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel (sold out)
Nov 21           Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Photo Credit: Jon Uleis



