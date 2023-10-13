The World Famous Shares New LP

LA power pop quintet the world famous just released their debut record today via Lauren Records.

The new record, totally famous, is sentimental and layered; complex but unassuming. In the powered melodic voicings, strong hooks, and rousing triple guitars, there's gold to be found for those who listen for it.

the world famous's strengths lie in their capacity to balance playful indulgence with a sort of reflexive kindness, and Harris's lyrics remain focused on the good days while he flips through the bad ones with the ease of thumbing through a comic book on a sunny day.

Listen to the new release here:

Watch the new music video here: