The White Buffalo Announces THE WHITE BUFFALO LIVE FROM THE BELLY UP TAVERN

The White Buffalo (aka Jake Smith) has announced a second virtual concert in partnership with Cadenza. On April 5th, The White Buffalo and Cadenza partnered in one of the first paid, premium quality live stream experiences to happen in the wake of Covid-19. Due to the success of that first stream, a second performance has been scheduled for June 14.

"Christopher, Matt, and I were really humbled by the success of the first live stream in April. It was pretty amazing to see our whole global fan community come together in that way, especially during such a tough time for the world. We wanted to up the stakes for number two, so it only made sense to do it at one of our all-time favorite venues, the legendary Belly Up Tavern!"

- Jake Smith (The White Buffalo)

The Belly Up Tavern in Solano Beach, CA is a long-time staple of The White Buffalo's, and a natural fit for the stream. This stream will be an all-request show where the fans will be 100% involved in selecting the setlist. Fans can purchase tickets to the event at https://cadenza.tv/set/the-white-buffalo.

"The White Buffalo is one of our most treasured artists. He has a legacy of incredible live shows here at the Belly Up and we're excited to show the world how well his artistry and our venue work together. Its inspiring to me that artists like Jake are willing to put in the effort to give their fans a true concert performance at a time like this, with professional sound and lights, on a real stage, and it also helps support live venues like ours at a time when we really need it."

- Chris Goldsmith, The Belly Up Tavern

Billed as an "all-request" event, this stream will also expand upon the first by making fan engagement a core focus. After fans purchase a pass, they will be able to request songs within the exclusive "Song Requests" section of the event page. Fans should first check to see if a song they want to request has already been requested, and if so, upvote it instead of typing it in. If a song has not yet been requested, anybody can type it in for other fans to upvote. There will be a 5 song submission limit. The most upvoted songs will create the setlist.

The White Buffalo recently released his seventh studio album On The Widow's Walk, produced by Shooter Jennings. Upon release, the album charted in six categories, including #1 Bluegrass #2 Americana/Folk #4 New Artist #8 Rock. Newsweek praised the album saying it's "an adventurous work of Americana" and Associated Press said, "Listening to The White Buffalo's songs on the road will make you take the long way home so you can enjoy them a little while more."

"I am able to put myself into the situation of the character, even though that character may not represent my point of view," Smith reflects. "I try to take it to a human level and keep it as honest as I can. I guess what I've tried to do with this new album is to represent a broad range of emotions."

The album runs the gamut exploring dark moments as well as more uplifting ones, and a little bit of what's in between. "I like to put some confusion into my songs, which is a very human element, I think."

On The Widow's Walk is a compelling, gimmick-free statement from an artist, now based in Southern California, whose activity between the musical lines has seen his star very much on the rise, playing to a million followers worldwide, achieving over 200 million streams to date, and securing a Top 10 spot in the TV / Film Syncs Chart for 2019.

Smith has also been using time away from the road to revitalize his popular acoustic YouTube series, In The Garage, which has seen the release of four new episodes since mid-April after returning from a lengthy hiatus. Combining Smith's natural humor, charm, musicianship, and taste for craft beer, In The Garage has proven itself to be an instant fan-favorite amongst day one supporters and new listeners alike.

Related Articles View More Music Stories