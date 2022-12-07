Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Weeknd to Release 'Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' From AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Soundtrack

The track will also be released on December 15, 2022 at 12pm PT.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Announced via a new trailer released today The Weeknd will release "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Hollywood Records) on December 15, 2022 at 12pm PT.

Pre-save the new single here.

Written by The Weeknd and Produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen, the track speaks to the epic scope, breathtaking action, and thrilling drama of the film itself. The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will also feature an original score from GRAMMY® Award-winning composer Simon Franglen.

The anxiously awaited blockbuster sequel from Academy® Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water, opens in theaters everywhere on Friday, December 16.

Watch the trailer here:



