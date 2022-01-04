The Weeknd Shares 'Dawn FM' Album Cover

The Weeknd has shared the album cover for his recently-announced Dawn FM album. The album is set to be released on January 7 and is available for pre-save here.

The "Blinding Lights" singer announced the new LP in a new album trailer. Watch the visual below! The new album is set to include Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneothrix Point Never.

The Weeknd had originally been teasing the album with cryptic messages signaling that the "Dawn Is Coming." The singer recently cancelled his previously scheduled tour dates, revealing that he will soon schedule new stadium dates in support of his new album and acclaimed 2020 release, "After Hours."