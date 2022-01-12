The Weeknd Releases 'Alternate World' Edition of New Album 'Dawn FM'

The Weeknd has released the "Alternate World" edition of his recent album, "Dawn FM."

The new edition features the original album, as well as two new remixes of "Sacrifice" and "Take My Breath", and the song "Moth To A Flame" which features Swedish House Mafia. The singer also released music videos for Swedish Mafia House's remix of "Sacrifice" and Agents of Time's remix of "Take My Breath."

The "Blinding Lights" singer announced the new LP last week in a new album trailer. The new album, which was released on Friday, January 7, includes Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneothrix Point Never.

The Weeknd had originally been teasing the album with cryptic messages signaling that the "Dawn Is Coming." The singer recently cancelled his previously scheduled tour dates, revealing that he will soon schedule new stadium dates in support of his new album and acclaimed 2020 release, "After Hours."

Watch the new "Take My Breath" remix music video here:

Watch the new "Sacrifice" remix music video here:

Listen to "Dawn FM (Alternate World Edition)" here: