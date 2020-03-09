The Velvicks Announce 'RUN' EP Out Spring 2020

The Velvicks have announced their upcoming EP, RUN, to be released this spring. The five-track EP carries rock and roll influences spanning decades crafting a sound that is both familiar yet distinctly nuanced and exhilarating. The single saw praise from Northern Transmissions, Madness To Creation, UnRated Magazine and more.



With the EP announcement comes The Velvick's debut single "Hit Me Like Sugar." Lead vocalist Vick Nader describes "Hit Me Like Sugar" "This is our motorcycle song. The inspiration for this song was a hot biker Ed and I met a couple years ago at a bar in Brooklyn. We were both stunned like teenagers by her and her passion for the motorcycling craft. We've never seen her again but it was enough to inspire us to create this dirty toned/sexy/Motorhead vibe tune that is a full throttle from the moment it starts until it's abrupt ending. Just like a crash."



The Velvicks debut EP "RUN" was self-produced and recorded live, bringing out the band's garage/ raw vibe, paying homage to the 70's and 90's with a blend of hardrock hooks and energetic songwriting. The band declined 4 record label proposals. Their music is being warmly received by industry pros like a must listen to album of 2020. It's similarity to multiple iconic rock bands from QOTSA to The Strokes resonates as a familiar sound yet completely new. Engineered and mixed by Max Low and Joe Ulmer, "RUN" is revisiting the core essence of Rock but with a contemporary signature. Give it a listen and follow their tour dates for a breath of fresh air in Rock music.

