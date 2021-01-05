The Vaughns Premiere New Single 'Raina'

A few months back, New Jersey indie-rockers, The Vaughns, have announced that they have officially signed to Equal Vision Records. On January 29, 2021, the band will be dropping a three-track EP, rom-coms + take-out, via their new label home. Physical pre-orders are available now here.

Today, the band is premiering a new single and video "Raina" off of the EP, via Brooklyn Vegan. Spin it now here. This follows the release of "All Weekend" which dropped a few months back.

On "Raina," lead singer, Anna Lies shares, "This is a love song and our most vulnerable release yet. What more can I say?" The video was directed by Steven Marcario and Drew Mullins.

Having met in a garage in their New Jersey hometown, The Vaughns, consisting of Anna Lies and Ryan Kenter, have been extensively touring the East Coast DIY circuits since they formed in 2014. With the past year bringing a record deal, lineup change, and COVID-19, The Vaughns found themselves diving deeper than ever into their songwriting. The band's experimentations are brought to life in their new EP, rom-coms + take-out, expertly engineered/produced/mixed by Joe Reinhart and superbly mastered by Ryan Schwabe.

Using the quarantine to hunker down and continue to write the three track EP, Ryan and Anna were inspired by a variety of genres ranging from folk to pop. Keeping in mind the balance between interesting and over-complicated, they utilized new tools such as Ryan's electronic drum pad and orchestral strings to push the sound. "The concept was to simplify our songs, but focus on using different sounds, riffs and instruments to keep them really fascinating. We wanted to get to the roots of what makes a good song," Anna commented. This gives rom coms + take out an eclectic alternative sound that is heavily mixed with fresh indie melodies and vocals.

With the debut of rom-coms + take-out marking a huge step in The Vaughns' career, they feel that it demonstrates a new beginning. This EP follows the main theme of finding oneself as chapters close and others begin to open. "It's okay to fail, as long as you get back up," Ryan added on. The Vaughns have some very exciting chapters in store, and this EP is like reading the back cover of a compelling novel - the best is yet to come.

rom-coms + take-out will be released on January 29, 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.thevaughns.com/.

Watch the video for "Raina" here: