The Upstart Crows Release New Single 'Dyslexia'

Exploring the taut anxiety of living with dyslexia.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

The Upstart Crows Release New Single 'Dyslexia'

The Upstart Crows return today with new single "Dyslexia". This bluesy fuzzed out track is the group's first release since 2020 and harnesses the taut anxiety of growing up with a non-visible disability. Vocalist/guitarist Jon Adams explains, "teachers and authority figures talk down to you because they think you are stupid. They put you away in the corner so they don't have to deal with you. To a point after so many years of this, you start to believe that they're right about you. I've even included a few things that people have said to my face in the song."

Backed by the punching drums of Aaron Takiff and driving bass of Adam Becker, Adams is no longer striving to be heard. His voice towers over them and drips with disdain as he sets one-size-fits-all education in his sites.

The Upstart Crows were forged by Adams in the basements of New Hampshire college towns before migrating south to Brooklyn, NY, and releasing their self-titled debut in 2018. That album was followed by the standalone single "Stuck" in 2020, which, due to the lineup drifting apart, was essentially a solo Adams effort under the Upstart Crows moniker. Now they return revamped and refreshed with Takiff and Becker taking the group to its tightest and most punchy incarnation yet.

Since their inception and despite the personnel, the group has gained a reputation as a formidable dual threat; operating as either a haunting solo act, or a loud bombastic power rock trio. Either way, they're bringing a dynamic blend of punk, Americana, and folk to the table. A brew that they guarantee to be "the perfect soundtrack to your next panic attack."

A special NYC release show is set for August 10th at Bar Freda. Tickets and further info here.



