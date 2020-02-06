The Undercover Dream Lovers Release Official Video For 'Chardonnay'

Los Angeles-based band The Undercover Dream Lovers, the brainchild of Matt Koenig, is pleased to present the official video for "Chardonnay" the latest single to be lifted from band's debut full-length album It's All in Your Head out February 28 (pre-order). The video for the track was directed by filmmaker OTIUM who also directed the band's video for "A Way Out" and worked on videos for Hand Habits and Widowspeak.

Watch below!

The Undercover Dream Lovers have also announced a Los Angeles record release show coming up on February 28 at The Lodge Room (tickets) and several spring tour dates in support of the forthcoming release. Additional headline and support shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Originally from Pittsburgh but now based in Los Angeles, Matt has never signed with any label, navigating his career completely as an independent act. The band has supported STRFKR, Parcels, Her's, and L'impératrice. Citing as his influences Tame Impala, The Beatles, Parcels, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Led Zeppelin, The Doors, and Daft Punk, he sees himself as a bridge between eras, combining themes and techniques from the past with those pointing the way toward our future.

The Undercover Dream Lovers debut album, Its All In Your Head, was recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles, CA, and features a collaboration with Dent May. Album highlights include the album's opening track "A Way Out," "You Don't Have To Be Lonely" and "Plane Ride." i-D Magazine premiered "A Way Out" and described the track as a "sonic bridge between Koenig's previous releases (While It's In Style and In Real Time) and the new record, which is largely influenced by disco and the idea of creating an even more energized, groovy live show."



Immediately recognizable for his groovy bass lines, The Undercover Dream Lovers' Matt Koenig produces and mixes all his own songs and writes the majority of them, from time to time inviting a friend into his project for a collaboration. His tracks "Good Luck" and "Come Home" have attracted significant attention to his work - the former hitting 11 million streams on Spotify and charting on Canada & US Viral 50 and the latter hitting 14 million and charting on New Music Friday and US Viral 50. In addition to these strong chart positions, the Undercover Dream Lovers project has appeared in such TV shows as VICE's f That's Delicious, NBC's Good Girls, and ABC's Whiskey Cavalier. Fender also featured the project on their Instagram (2.6 million followers) story.

The Undercover Dream Lovers Tour Dates:

02.28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

04.20 - Norman, OK @ Opolis

04.22 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

04.24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall & Café

04.25 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel





