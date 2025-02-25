The Thing Unveils North American and European Headline Tours

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York’s The Thing have announced their North American and European headline tours. Beginning in March at Austin, TX’s SXSW, The Thing will then tour the East Coast of the US before spending May and June electrifying Europe. While playing internationally, the band will make stops at Relache Festival in France, Best Kept Secret in The Netherlands and the sold out Freak Valley Festival in Germany. Tickets for The Thing’s upcoming tour are on sale now here.

While out on the road this year, The Thing will begin to roll out their slef-titled, third full-length album. Beginning next month, the album will be revealed in packs of two singles. First up comes the ripping “Dave’s TV” and “Above Snakes” on March 14 — Pre-save.

“‘The Thing’ is a fully analog record, tracked live to tape without any computer. Intended to be listened to loud and fully through, the album reveals a universe of sounds and moods that brings forth our most ‘Thing’ record yet,” shares the band on their upcoming releases.

The Thing is fueled by an insatiable hunger. No amount of time on the road, no amount of hours in the studio will ever be enough to satisfy their drive. They will die a rockstar’s death from burning the candle at both ends, but there’s no other way they’d want to go out. It’s an endless pursuit for The Thing when it comes to achieving the exact sound they’re looking for, religiously indebted to the DIY forefathers who came before. They fit no specific pocket of the rock realm, and are effortlessly cool while doing it.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

NORTH AMERICA

March 11-16 - Austin, TX - SXSW

March 17 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

March 25 - Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

March 26 - Westminster, MD - Covalent Spirits

March 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

March 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

April 2 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room

April 4 - New Orleans, LA - Hogs for The Cause Festival

April 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

EUROPE

May 29 - Belgrade, Serbia - KC GRAD

May 30 - Novi Sad, Serbia - Foxtrot // Munster Party

May 31 - Budapest, Hungary - Szimpla Kert

June 1 - Zagreb, Croatia - Močvara

June 4 - Perpignan, France - Le Nautilus

June 5 - Zaragoza, Spain - La Lata De Bombillas

June 6 - Bordeaux, France – Relache Festival

June 7 - Sopelana, Spain - La Atalaia de Gardoki

June 9 - Seignosse, France - Black Flag

June 10 - Nantes, France - Venue TBA

June 12 - London, England - The Shacklewell Arms

June 13 - Nottingham, England - JT Soar

June 14 - Amiens, France - Péniche Célestine

June 15 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival

June 16 - Kusel, Germany - Kinett

June 17 - Brussels, Belgium - La Source

June 18 - Berlin, Germany - Neue Zukunft

June 19 - Siegen, Germany – Freak Valley Festival

June 20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Dreikönigskeller

June 21 - Memmingen, Germany - Mood Club

ABOUT THE THING:

The Thing is a four piece rock and roll band from New York City. The Thing consists of Lucas Ebeling (Drums), Jack Bradley (Guitar + Vocals), Michael Carter (Guitar + Vocals) and Zane Acord (Bass + Vocals).

Michael, Jack and Zane bonded over a shared love for rock and roll in school. Their influences span generations and styles like The Kinks, Cream, and artists of The Nuggets Compilation. As they progressed in skill and knowledge the band started envisioning a career inspired by the likes of Brian Jonestown Massacre, King Gizzard and The Black Keys.

The band originated in New York City in 2022. Months later, the band found drummer Lucas Ebeling who was freelancing in the New York jazz scene. Since then they have played hundreds of shows across North America and Europe.

Their debut LP, Here’s the Thing, was self-recorded by the band in Zane’s childhood home in Sharon, CT, as well as Jack’s prior studio in Brooklyn. After establishing their sound and recording process, the band turned around the month after it was released to the public and recorded their second LP, The Thing Is in May of 2023. The album was self-recorded in one month, with Lucas on the kit this time. With this album, they experimented more and recorded with all four members playing together in the same room. This method proved worthy, they recorded their third album in the same manner in January of 2024. The Thing’s self-titled third LP can be expected Summer of 2025.

Photo credit: Art Davison

