The The Announce '$1 One Vote!' 7'
The single will be out on February 24.
earMUSIC and Cinéola, Matt Johnson's London-based label, are happy to announce the release of THE THE's brand new single "$1 ONE VOTE!" on February 24. Pre-order here.
The release follows the previous limited vinyl singles "We Can't Stop What's Coming" and "I WANT TO 2 B U" as well as THE THE's 2021-released, No. 1 live release The Comeback Special.
The strictly limited 7" vinyl single includes two songs and features powerful and previously unseen artwork by Matt's late brother Andy Dog. The title track features contributions from THE THE stalwarts, Eric Schermerhorn on guitar, Earl Harvin on drums, Barrie Cadogan, and Gillian Glover on backing vocals. It was recorded by Bruce Lampcov and Mark Allaway and mixed by Mark Allaway at Studio Cinéola.
"It is a song that has been percolating - in various versions - for a number of years," says Matt about "$1 ONE VOTE!." He continues, "For some reason I was always having trouble finding the right words to finish it off. But the nascent dystopia of the last couple of years has certainly opened eyes, sharpened minds and clarified thoughts."
The B-side features a real gem that diehard fans are certainly already familiar with. Although "MRS MAC" was originally released as a download-only single on THE THE's website back in 2007, it has never -until now - had a physical release. All instruments are played by Matt Johnson himself and the song was recorded and mixed by Bruce Lampcov.
"It was written about my first day at school, in Stratford, East London back in the 1960s," Matt explains. "Mrs Mac was a sinister dinner lady/enforcer who terrorixed the children into eating over-boiled slop that would make them heave in horror."
