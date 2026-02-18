The Surfcasters to Perform Led Zeppelin Classics at Bay Street Theater

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Saturday, February 28 at 8:00pm, Bay Street Theater shifts gears as the music of Led Zeppelin fills the stage for one electrifying night.

Long Island favorites, The Surfcasters, bring a full live celebration of Zeppelin's legendary catalog to Sag Harbor, delivering the driving guitars, soaring vocals, and expansive sound that made the band one of rock's most influential forces. From massive anthems to deep cuts, the evening promises the kind of immersive concert experience that transforms the theater into a full-scale rock venue.

Known across the region for their powerful live performances, The Surfcasters have built a devoted following from Northport to Montauk. Their shows are defined by tight musicianship, extended jams, and the kind of onstage chemistry that feeds off a live audience.

The lineup includes Cait Fazio (vocals), James Benard (drums), Mike LeClerc (bass), and Gus Fafalios (guitar), musicians whose shared command of Zeppelin's sound creates a performance that is both faithful to the original recordings and alive in the moment.

The February 28 performance is part of Bay Street Theater's winter programming, showcasing the venue's versatility beyond its acclaimed theatrical productions.

Tickets are available at baystreet.org or by calling 631-725-9500.

The Box Office is open noon – 5:00pm Wednesday through Saturday, and 30 minutes before showtime. Lobby Bar Full service, opens 1 hour before showtime.