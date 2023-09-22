The Suicide Disease Release New Single 'Flood'

The single is out now on all streaming platforms.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Long Island’s rock/metal band The Suicide Disease have released new single “Flood” via Zodhiac Records, produced by Ricky Armellino of Ice Nine Kills and KJ Strock. (Machine Gun Kelly, Crown The Empire, Motionless in White, We Came as Romans)

Named after the nickname given to the chronic pain disorder disease Trigeminal Neuralgia, The Suicide Disease have opened the floodgates with their emotional and melodic depiction of grief. 

“Flood is about losing the person in your life that knew you better than anyone. And the Flood is the emotions you must swim through to survive that loss - hoping you will be at peace one day with them gone” shares singer Jay Francis. 

Searching for some saving catharsis between passionate lyrics and pleasing riffs, the track exemplifies the longing and hardships when faced with loss, bringing these relatable feelings to light through their music. 

The four piece strives and succeeds at making melodic metal music that offers solace to those dealing with loss, addressing pain in a way that leaves listeners feeling less alone.

Existing in their own genre with nodes of New Order and The Cure, The Suicide Disease recorded their first demo on a cassette tape in 2021 and drove around with a boombox in hopes that they could share it with the right people. The four piece was discovered at a show by Steve Feinberg, who took on managing the band and shared with Ricky Armellino to produce.

“I heard the band’s demo and absolutely fell in love so we all decided to make a batch of songs together at my studio in Lancaster.” – Ricky Armellino (Ice Nine Kills)

Growing up in the small town of Mastic, Long Island, the depression of the south shore has seeped deeply into the band’s sound. The group wear their heart on their sleeve, and masks on their face to reflect the irony of society constantly masking their pain.

Photo credit: Val Ledden 



