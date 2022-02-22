Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Stylistics Announce New Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Tickets go on sale 9.00am on Friday February 25th, 2022.

Feb. 22, 2022 Â 
The Stylistics, with their charisma, style and harmony evolved into one of the best-selling Philadelphia groups ever and proudly announce a 27 date UK tour - opening on October 28th, 2022 at the Oxford New Theatre and taking in Croydon Fairfield Halls - November 6th, 2022; Birmingham 'The Alexandra' - November 13th , 2022; Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - November 15th, 2022 and Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - December 2nd 2022.

The Stylistics are: Arrion Love and Herb Murrell (from the original line up) with 'Bo' Henderson and Jason Sharp - they collectively will be sharing magic moments with their greatest hits classics: 'I'm Stone In Love With You'; 'You Make Me Feel Brand New'; 'Let's Put It All Together' 'You Are Everything' and much more...

"We can't wait to back in the UK performing all our hits, bringing back great memories and have a great evening with you all", said The Stylistics.

The Stylistics have under their belt: seven Gold albums, five Gold singles, two Double Gold singles, eight Platinum albums, one Double Platinum album, four Platinum singles, along with a Grammy nomination in 1974 for "You Make Me Feel Brand New" and a plaque on the Walk Of Fame in 1994, in Center City, Philadelphia. In May 2004, they were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall Of Fame.

Tour Dates

OCTOBER

28 - Oxford New Theatre

29 - Cheltenham Town Hall

31 - Ipswich Regent

NOVEMBER

1 - Stockport Plaza

2 - Middlesbrough Town Hall

3 - Gateshead Sage

4 - Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

6 - Croydon Fairfield Halls

7 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

8 - Bournemouth Pavilion

9 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

13 - Birmingham 'The Alexandra'

15 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

16 - Guildford G Live

17 - Chatham Central Theatre

19 - Warners Littlecote House Hotel

20 - Basingstoke Anvil

22 - Dunstable Grove

23 - Cardiff St David's Hall

24 - Bath Forum

25 - Eastleigh Concorde Club

27 - York Barbican

28 - Bedford Town Hall

29 - Halifax Victoria Theatre

30 - Sheffield City Hall

December

2 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

3 - Blackpool North Pier


From This Author - Michael Major