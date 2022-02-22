The Stylistics Announce New Fall 2022 Tour Dates
Tickets go on sale 9.00am on Friday February 25th, 2022.
The Stylistics, with their charisma, style and harmony evolved into one of the best-selling Philadelphia groups ever and proudly announce a 27 date UK tour - opening on October 28th, 2022 at the Oxford New Theatre and taking in Croydon Fairfield Halls - November 6th, 2022; Birmingham 'The Alexandra' - November 13th , 2022; Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - November 15th, 2022 and Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - December 2nd 2022.
The Stylistics are: Arrion Love and Herb Murrell (from the original line up) with 'Bo' Henderson and Jason Sharp - they collectively will be sharing magic moments with their greatest hits classics: 'I'm Stone In Love With You'; 'You Make Me Feel Brand New'; 'Let's Put It All Together' 'You Are Everything' and much more...
"We can't wait to back in the UK performing all our hits, bringing back great memories and have a great evening with you all", said The Stylistics.
The Stylistics have under their belt: seven Gold albums, five Gold singles, two Double Gold singles, eight Platinum albums, one Double Platinum album, four Platinum singles, along with a Grammy nomination in 1974 for "You Make Me Feel Brand New" and a plaque on the Walk Of Fame in 1994, in Center City, Philadelphia. In May 2004, they were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall Of Fame.
Tour Dates
OCTOBER
28 - Oxford New Theatre
29 - Cheltenham Town Hall
31 - Ipswich Regent
NOVEMBER
1 - Stockport Plaza
2 - Middlesbrough Town Hall
3 - Gateshead Sage
4 - Glasgow Pavilion Theatre
6 - Croydon Fairfield Halls
7 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
8 - Bournemouth Pavilion
9 - Cambridge Corn Exchange
13 - Birmingham 'The Alexandra'
15 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
16 - Guildford G Live
17 - Chatham Central Theatre
19 - Warners Littlecote House Hotel
20 - Basingstoke Anvil
22 - Dunstable Grove
23 - Cardiff St David's Hall
24 - Bath Forum
25 - Eastleigh Concorde Club
27 - York Barbican
28 - Bedford Town Hall
29 - Halifax Victoria Theatre
30 - Sheffield City Hall
December
2 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
3 - Blackpool North Pier