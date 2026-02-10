The String Cheese Incident Sets 33-Date 'Just Keep Spinning Tour'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

﻿The String Cheese Incident has announced their Just Keep Spinning Tour, a 33-date cross-country tour that kicks off on May 28 in San Antonio, TX. The Colorado-based band is known for its immersive live performances and blending of rock, bluegrass, funk, electronic, and world music.

The SCI ticket presale begins Wednesday, February 11 at 10:00AM LOCAL (password: STILLSPINNING), with general on-sale taking place Friday, February 13 at 10:00AM local. The 7/25 Jacksonville, OR date will go on sale Thursday, February 26. To purchase and find all up-to-date information, visit here.

The group will utilize HeadCount on the tour, a national, nonpartisan organization working to get more young people civically engaged. The organization aims to make it easy to register to vote, learn about elections, and take part in democracy. Since 2004, they’ve registered over 1.7 million new voters through their work with artists like Ariana Grande, Dave Matthews Band, Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter and Green Day.

Earlier this year, The String Cheese Incident, Pilgrimage of Sound, and Dayglo Presents announced The Moroccan Incident, an exclusive destination gathering taking place September 24–26, 2026, in Marrakech, Morocco. The event will feature three full performances by The String Cheese Incident. More info is available here.

The String Cheese Incident - Just Keep Spinning Tour

May 28 - Stable Hall - San Antonio, TX

May 29 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

May 30 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

May 31 - Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater - Dallas, TX

June 3+4 - Center for the Arts - Crested Butte, CO

June 5+6 - Pepsi Amphitheater - Flagstaff, AZ

June 18 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL

June 19 - The Amp Ballantyne - Charlotte, NC

June 20 - Ting Pavilion - Charlottesville, VA

June 21 - Roanoke Island Festival Park - Outer Banks, NC

June 23 - Summer Stage at Treehouse Brewing - South Deerfield, MA

June 24 - Sharkey’s Event Center - Liverpool, NY

June 25 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

June 27 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI

July 17+18 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO*

July 22 - Venue TBA - Salt Lake City, UT

July 23 - Gambler’s Run Music Festival - Lake Tahoe, NV

July 24 - Cuthbert Amphitheater - Eugene, OR

July 25 - Britt - Jacksonville, OR

July 26 - The 5th Avenue Theatre - Seattle, WA

Aug 5 - Riverfront Park - Harrisburg, PA

Aug 6 - Cape Cod Melody Tent - Hyannis, MA

Aug 7+8 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

Aug 9 - Freeman Arts Pavilion - Selbyville, DE

Aug 11 - Cain Park Evans Amphitheater - Cleveland Heights, OH

Aug 12 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH

Aug 13 - Iroquois Amphitheater - Louisville, KY

Aug 14+15 - Campout in the Pines - Eau Claire, WI**

*with Clay Street Unit on 7/17

**with Leftover Salmon, Lettuce, Eggy, and Dogs in a Pile