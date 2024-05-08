The Story So Far Release New Single 'All This Time'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Story So Far have released their new single “All This Time” off of their upcoming album I Want To Disappear. “All This Time” opens the new album with all of the punch, catchy guitar riffs, and urgent drum fills that listeners have come to love from The Story So Far throughout their storied career.

The Story So Far will be releasing their fifth studio album I Want To Disappear on June 21 via Pure Noise Records. Produced by Jon Markson (Drug Church, KOYO), the album features previously-released singles “Big Blind” and “Letterman” alongside seven brand new The Story So Far tracks.

The Story So Far will be joining A Day To Remember on their summer tour with Four Year Strong, Militarie Gun, Pain Of Truth, and Scowl. The band will be visiting cities throughout the United States and Canada, kicking off on June 6 in Waite Park, MN, and making stops in Cleveland, Atlantic City, Raleigh, Dallas, Seattle, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN, on July 28. Tickets are on sale now HERE

The Story So Far have returned with their new album I Want To Disappear. Comprised of ten songs, it contains everything that’s brought them international acclaim and success since their inception. The current lineup features Parker Cannon (vocals), Kevin Geyer (lead guitar, keys), Ryan Torf (drums, rhythm guitar, and keys) and Will Levy (guitars).

When speaking about the record, it’s hard for the band to pinpoint what inspired them in writing its songs, but for the four of them, there was a lot going on both personally and professionally in their lives. “We kind of grew out of our 20s between this record and last” says Torf. “Like a lot of people, you go through so many different things in life and you’re faced with new challenges. As a band, when you go through hardships you realize that some things are more important than music. These can and do take priority over playing, and that can feel divisive. It’s sometimes necessary though, to get to where you want to go.”

“We were waiting for all the stars to align for our individual situations,” adds Geyer, “so that this record could be the priority, and that we had the time and space to make it happen in the way that we wanted to. We went through a lot as people, and as a band, to discover what was working about it, and we leaned into that.”

Upcoming The Story So Far US Tour Dates

June 6 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

June 8 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park*

June 9 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater*

June 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

June 12 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

June 14 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica*

June 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena*

June 16 – Buffalo, NY – Terminal B at The Outer Harbor*

June 18 – Mississauga, ON – The Theater at Great Canadian Resort*

June 21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

June 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Carrie Furnace - Four Chord Music Festival !

June 23 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

June 25 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena#

June 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center#

June 28 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs#

June 29 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Health Care Amphitheatre#

June 30 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion#

July 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater#

July 3 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park#

July 5 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory#

July 6 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater#

July 7 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum#

July 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center^

July 10 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamon Arena^

July 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena^

July 14 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds^

July 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU^

July 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum^

July 19 – San Diego, CA – PetCo Park^

July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre^

July 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 24 – La Vista, NE – The Astro Amphitheater^

July 25 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

July 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom^

July 28 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium^

! Festival performance

* with A Day To Remember, Four Year Strong, and Militarie Gun

# with A Day To Remember, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth

^ with A Day To Remember, Four Year Strong, and Scowl

Comments