The Soul Motivators release "It Is What It Is" featuring Shahi today.

Following up on their critically acclaimed album 'Do The Damn Thing' (2020), The Soul Motivators returns with a new single featuring the powerhouse vocals of Shahi.

"It is what it is" is a well-crafted soul groover worthy alongside any Hitsville playlist and sure to get you out on the floor! It tackles the subject of our collective ups and downs, inspiring us to keep moving through the darkness.

The Soul Motivators will perform at Do Right! Music's 20th Anniversary party in Toronto tonight!

Listen to the new single here: