The Soft Pink Truth Shares the New Video for 'We'

Ahead of the release of new album Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase? this Friday, The Soft Pink Truth, aka Drew Daniel, has shared the hypnagogic new video for "We". Created by Daniel's collaborator in Matmos and partner in life M.C. Schmidt as well as SUE-C, the video perfectly captures the piece's ecstatic energy, mirroring its sublime textures and minimal rhythms with kaleidoscopic visuals.

Watch the video below!



On Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase?, Daniel takes his music under the Soft Pink Truth moniker in a bold and surprising new direction. Written as an emotional response to the creeping rise of fascism around the globe, Daniel looking to creativity and community for psychic healing. What started as a solo endeavour quickly evolved into a promiscuous and communal undertaking, Daniel soliciting contributions from a host of friends and collaborators including Colin Self, Sarah Hennies and Andrew Bernstein (Horse Lords). The resulting music occupies a hypnagogic and ecstatic space somewhere between deep dance music and classical minimalism, its melodies, jubilance, and meditative nature of album providing a much-needed escape from the contemporary hell-scape.





Related Articles View More Music Stories