The Snuts Return On Their Own Terms With Third Studio Album 'Millennials'

After a week of teasing, Scotland's all-conquering 4-piece are back. The Snuts present Millennials: a sharp, snarling 10-track run of firecrackers, out February 23rd, 2024 on the band's newly set up label Happy Artist Records — via The Orchard — as they make a break away from their previous label home.

Fans were given an exclusive listen to new track “NPC” via the band's Discord channel last week, and today sees the release of disco-pop masterclass “Deep Diving.” "'Deep Diving' is a raw exploration of our mortality, the ticking clock of our lives and the consequences of being caught in the maze of one's own mind,” lead singer Jack Cochrane said of the track.

The band sprung from the traps in May with the album's opening track ‘Gloria', which was soon followed by sun drenched anthem ‘Dreams', as well as an extensive global touring schedule. Playing headline runs in Europe, America, Japan, Australia, the band also headlined their biggest ever Scottish shows at Glasgow's SWG3 (twice), and a main stage slot at Reading & Leeds Festival.

From start to finish, top to bottom, Millennials has been made entirely to The Snuts' script. The result: a tight, taut, fat-free masterclass in songwriting and production, with 10 tracks clocking in just shy of half-an-hour. Also look out for “Millionaires,” an epic anthem with stadium scale, as well as “Circles,” the last track on the album and a fittingly epic closer to everything the band wanted to achieve with Millennials.

Frontman Jack Cochrane took the studio lead in collaboration with the band's live MD Scott Anderson. Tracks were written on the run as The Snuts toured the world in support of their previous Top 3 album Burn The Empire, recorded on the fly in tour buses, dressing rooms, hotel rooms and a 300-quid-a-week studio in the Scottish Highlands.

“Leading into this new record, the original idea was: are there any songs we've forgotten to write?” says Cochrane. “Are there any ideas and feelings we can dip back into from when we weren't living in this music world? That's where we, as millennials, came up with the concept. Tapping into the emotions that we maybe hadn't processed into music. Those big boiling points in your life. The first time you're falling in love. First time your heart is broken. Those pivotal moments. On the last record there was a bit more nuance. With this one, we wanted to see how it would feel if we went more direct on the songs and to connect as easily as possible. I don't think we're living in an age now where people want to spend time taking something apart. We want people to feel it the first time they hear it.”

Another busy touring schedule is on the horizon too. With a full UK headline to be announced soon, the band will take to the States for a full US headline tour in March, before topping the bill at Liverpool's Sound City Festival in May. There will also be two very special album launch shows at the Glasgow Barrowlands on February 27th and 28th. Full list of dates HERE.

The Snuts have a chart-topping and top 3 albums under their belts, songs that attack subjects affecting the youth of today, and an arsenal of adoring fans up and down the country. As these four lads from Whitburn, West Lothian vowed four years ago, The Snuts wanted to be risky. And with Millennials, the millennial men of The Snuts have followed through on that promise.

On their third album they've followed up, changed up and – fully, wholeheartedly, joyfully – revved up.



Millennials is out February 23rd, preorder it here.



Photo by Gaz Williamson