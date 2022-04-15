The Silos Release 'My Favorite Animal' Off Upcoming Album

Today The Silos release the first single, "My Favorite Animal", off their upcoming album, Family, due out on June 21, 2022. The song was released with a lyric video fittingly featuring songwriter and founder Walter Salas-Humara's vibrant animal paintings.

Over the decades The Silos have morphed time and time again, expanding and expanding, not only the territory they cover, but the membership in their little community. Salas-Humara explains, "The band is a family to me, hence the title of the new album. There are members all over the United States and in parts of Europe."

Family was recorded in the Northeast, the Midwest, Texas and Germany, with members from all those regions dropping in on each other's tracks via modern technology.

The first single "My Favorite Animal" is a melodic rock effort with a funky groove and sticky guitar and organ hooks. The lyric condenses the diversity in our cultures and ecosystems into a beautiful universality. Certainly the right message in troubled times. Joining Salas-Humara on this track is Eric Kassel, Electric Guitar and Supporting Voice; Jonathan Rundman, Organ and Supporting Voice; Dale Lawrence, Supporting Voice; Rod Hohl, Bass; and Konrad Meissner, Drums.

Walter Salas-Humara and The Silos are currently on tour. Tour dates are below and more information can be found here.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here:

Tour Dates

WED APRIL 20 - NYC at ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL (The Silos)

THUR APRIL 21 - BROOKLYN at MAMA TRIED (The Silos)

TUES APRIL 26 - CAMBRIDGE, MA - CLUB PASSIM (WSH)

WED APRIL 27 - FARMINGTON, CT - STANLEY-WHITMAN MUSEUM (WSH)

THUR APRIL 28 - OLD SAYBROOK, CT - THE KATE THEATER (The Silos)

FRI APRIL 29 - TROY, NY - THE HANGAR (The Silos)

SAT APRIL 30 - MOORESTOWN, NJ - JD HOUSE (WSH)

SUN MAY 1 - GETTYSBURG, PA - Garryowen Pub (WSH)

WED MAY 4 - ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL - HEY NONNY (The Silos)

THUR MAY 5 - MILWAUKEE, WI - ANODYNE (The Silos)

FRI May 6 - MADISON, WI - KIKI'S HOUSE (WSH)

SAT MAY 7 - FARIBAULT, MN - PARADISE CENTER FOR THE ARTS (The Silos)

SUN May 8 - Minneapolis MN - Palmer's Bar (The Silos)