The Shelters Launch New Single YOU'RE DIFFERENT

Critically acclaimed Southern California rock band The Shelters return with their new single "You're Different" today. The track marks the first new material from the group - Chase Simpson [vocals, guitar], Josh Jove [guitar, vocals], and Sebastian Harris [drums] - since 2017 and heralds the arrival of their forthcoming sophomore album set for release September 20 via Warner Records. On Wednesday, SiriusXM Alt Nation premiered the song and kickstarted excitement for its official release today. Representing another evolution for the band, "You're Different" hinges on fuzzed-out riffing and a sharp beat before unfurling towards an instantly hummable refrain and synth-sounding iridescent guitar solo.

"'You're Different' focuses on the power of individuality and also the struggle of change within oneself," says Simpson. "It's an internal conversation I have when I think about how I've changed over time, and through the experiences I've had in my life. It's hard to know how you should feel about it - whether it's something to embrace or fear."

Check out the Lyric Video for "You're Different":

The Shelters formed in Los Angeles in 2014 and released their self-titled debut LP in 2016, produced by none other than Tom Petty. While they found a way to triumph in the studio on this second record, with the help of GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Joe Chiccarelli [The White Stripes, The Strokes, Morrissey], mixer Ken Andrews [Paramore, Beck, Nine Inch Nails], and GRAMMY® Award-winning mastering engineer Emily Lazar [Beck, Coldplay], The Shelters also faced their biggest challenge in the wake of Petty's tragic passing. For the first time, the band found themselves in the studio without the producer who in many ways was the musical and spiritual compass for the band.

"We definitely have something to prove," exclaims Simpson. "Obviously, we want to make Tommy proud. Even more so, we want to step out of his shadow and come into our own. We knew we had to do something exciting and different to carry on being The Shelters."

As they gear up to unveil more tunes, The Shelters reveal a string of upcoming dates, including a hometown gig at Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on August 6. Check out the full itinerary below, and stay tuned for more dates to be announced soon.

TOUR DATES:

7/14 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Town Park - RIDE Festival

7/16 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake Lounge

7/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Gallivan Center - Salt City Sounds Concert Series w/ X

Ambassadors

8/06 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

More About The Shelters:

The Shelters fan a fresh flame with classic fuel on their upcoming second full-length album for Warner Records to be released on September 20. Ebbing and flowing between rock 'n' roll roots, surf swagger, synth swells, and unassuming pop ambition, the Los Angeles trio thread it all together with handcrafted instrumentation. This approach quietly cemented them as a fan and critical favorite following the release of their self-titled full-length, The Shelters, in 2016. Produced by none other than the late Tom Petty, the debut garnered widespread praise from the likes of W Magazine, Rolling Stone, and Paste who noted, "The band's sound successfully marries elements of '70s and '80s rock and roll with a modern flair." Between the album release and dropping the Really Wanted You 7-inch a year later, the boys canvased the country alongside The Head and the Heart, Royal Blood, The Killers, Gary Clark Jr., Band Of Horses, BRONCHO, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Mudcrutch and more, logging hundreds of shows in two years. Meanwhile, the single "Rebel Heart" caught fire, racking up close to 14 million total streams, and actress Juno Temple starred in the accompanying 2017 visual for follow-up single "Gold." Stay tuned for more to come from The Shelters in 2019.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You