The Sheepdogs Share New Single 'Outta Sight'

Over the course of a full music industry shutdown, there was one thing, and only one, that saved Saskatchewan-based band The Sheepdogs; straight up, non-bummer, pandemic-induced rock and roll. And today, with the release of their new album Outta Sight, The Sheepdogs hope that rock and roll can save you too.

The hard-working and hard-living Canadian band-Ewan Currie, Ryan Gullen, Sam Corbett, Jimmy Bowskill, and Shamus Currie-were, like the rest of us, confused, cast ashore, and feeling isolated during COVID, but their output during that time produced the grooviest, simplest, and most penetrating album of their career. With no roadmap and an overall uncertainty hanging over the universe, The Sheepdogs circled up, plugged into their amps, shared riffs and melodies, and leaned on each other for inspiration.

The guys say it was the least prepared they've been cutting a record since their self-titled album in 2012, but bassist Ryan Gullen calls the music they made a "life raft," claiming that their initial sessions for Outta Sight saved them from their anxieties. "Playing rock music kept us grounded...kept us going."

Fans can hop aboard The Sheepdogs' life raft today and listen to Outta Sight below. The band is also embarking on an international tour this fall, with a plethora of stops in Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

The strength of The Sheepdogs in full throttle appeals to your senses. Without pretension, it's urgent, rhythmic, clear, and fun; it's a break from slick production and gazing at your navel and proclaims the joy and jubilation of drums, bass, horns, and electric guitar. The Sheepdogs make tunes that make you nod your head. The artistry, however, beneath the stadium riffs-the harmonies, the multiple guitar parts, the groove behind a rhythm section that hangs out together when they're not on the clock-is battle-honed and spit-shined between vans, garages, thousands of soundchecks, and, yes, headlining shows.

"A no-bulls approach, a workmanlike ability to put our heads down and play resulted in a real feeling and vibe on the record that I think is special," says Currie. "It's something that just might have saved us and the feeling on the album is us taking that negative pandemic energy and expressing it, transferring it, through non-bummer straight-ahead rock 'n' roll." Outta Sight is the biggest, brightest, beer-swillingest, lighters lit in the cheap seats, smile-inducing COVID stadium rock record to emerge from the pandemic blues. It's got humor, it's got chops, and it's performed and recorded by five brothers from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan who are grateful to get together and play for rock fans.

"Rock 'n' Roll is about cheering us up. Simple as that," says Currie. "We hope our music does the same for the listeners at a time where things still can feel very tough. There's no greater truth than rock 'n' roll."

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Sept. 16 - Fredericton, NB - Harvest Music Fest

Sept. 18 - Charlottetown, PEI - PEI Brewing Company

Sept. 20 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

Sept. 22 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

Sept. 23 - Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm

Sept. 24 - North Bay, ON - Capitol Centre

Oct. 7 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

Oct. 8 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

Oct. 9 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

Oct. 13 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Oct. 14 - Belleville, ON - The Empire Theatre

Oct. 15 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

Oct. 17 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Oct. 18 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Oct. 20 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

Oct. 21 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Oct. 22 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

Oct. 25 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Purgatory

Oct. 28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

Oct. 30 - Dallas, TX - Tulips

Nov. 1 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom

Nov. 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi

Nov. 4 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Nov. 5 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square

Nov. 18 - London, ON - London Music Hall

Nov. 19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Nov. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

Nov. 22 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Nov. 23 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

Nov. 25 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

Nov. 26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

Nov. 27 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

Nov. 28 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Grill

Dec. 1 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Dec. 2 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Dec. 3 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

Dec. 4 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

Dec. 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Dec. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge

Dec. 8 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

Dec. 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Dec. 11 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

Dec. 12 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

Dec. 14 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

Dec. 15 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

Dec. 16 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom