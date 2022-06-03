The Sheepdogs Share New Single 'Outta Sight'
The band is Ewan Currie, Ryan Gullen, Sam Corbett, Jimmy Bowskill, and Shamus Currie.
Over the course of a full music industry shutdown, there was one thing, and only one, that saved Saskatchewan-based band The Sheepdogs; straight up, non-bummer, pandemic-induced rock and roll. And today, with the release of their new album Outta Sight, The Sheepdogs hope that rock and roll can save you too.
The hard-working and hard-living Canadian band-Ewan Currie, Ryan Gullen, Sam Corbett, Jimmy Bowskill, and Shamus Currie-were, like the rest of us, confused, cast ashore, and feeling isolated during COVID, but their output during that time produced the grooviest, simplest, and most penetrating album of their career. With no roadmap and an overall uncertainty hanging over the universe, The Sheepdogs circled up, plugged into their amps, shared riffs and melodies, and leaned on each other for inspiration.
The guys say it was the least prepared they've been cutting a record since their self-titled album in 2012, but bassist Ryan Gullen calls the music they made a "life raft," claiming that their initial sessions for Outta Sight saved them from their anxieties. "Playing rock music kept us grounded...kept us going."
Fans can hop aboard The Sheepdogs' life raft today and listen to Outta Sight below. The band is also embarking on an international tour this fall, with a plethora of stops in Canada, Europe, and the U.S.
The strength of The Sheepdogs in full throttle appeals to your senses. Without pretension, it's urgent, rhythmic, clear, and fun; it's a break from slick production and gazing at your navel and proclaims the joy and jubilation of drums, bass, horns, and electric guitar. The Sheepdogs make tunes that make you nod your head. The artistry, however, beneath the stadium riffs-the harmonies, the multiple guitar parts, the groove behind a rhythm section that hangs out together when they're not on the clock-is battle-honed and spit-shined between vans, garages, thousands of soundchecks, and, yes, headlining shows.
"A no-bulls approach, a workmanlike ability to put our heads down and play resulted in a real feeling and vibe on the record that I think is special," says Currie. "It's something that just might have saved us and the feeling on the album is us taking that negative pandemic energy and expressing it, transferring it, through non-bummer straight-ahead rock 'n' roll." Outta Sight is the biggest, brightest, beer-swillingest, lighters lit in the cheap seats, smile-inducing COVID stadium rock record to emerge from the pandemic blues. It's got humor, it's got chops, and it's performed and recorded by five brothers from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan who are grateful to get together and play for rock fans.
"Rock 'n' Roll is about cheering us up. Simple as that," says Currie. "We hope our music does the same for the listeners at a time where things still can feel very tough. There's no greater truth than rock 'n' roll."
Listen to the new single here:
Tour Dates
Sept. 16 - Fredericton, NB - Harvest Music Fest
Sept. 18 - Charlottetown, PEI - PEI Brewing Company
Sept. 20 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
Sept. 22 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
Sept. 23 - Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm
Sept. 24 - North Bay, ON - Capitol Centre
Oct. 7 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
Oct. 8 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla
Oct. 9 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
Oct. 13 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Oct. 14 - Belleville, ON - The Empire Theatre
Oct. 15 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
Oct. 17 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
Oct. 18 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
Oct. 20 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
Oct. 21 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Oct. 22 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
Oct. 25 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Purgatory
Oct. 28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
Oct. 30 - Dallas, TX - Tulips
Nov. 1 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom
Nov. 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi
Nov. 4 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Nov. 5 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square
Nov. 18 - London, ON - London Music Hall
Nov. 19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Nov. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
Nov. 22 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
Nov. 23 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina
Nov. 25 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
Nov. 26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
Nov. 27 - Edmonton, AB - Midway
Nov. 28 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Grill
Dec. 1 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Dec. 2 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Dec. 3 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
Dec. 4 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
Dec. 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Dec. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge
Dec. 8 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah
Dec. 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
Dec. 11 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
Dec. 12 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
Dec. 14 - Lexington, KY - The Burl
Dec. 15 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
Dec. 16 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom