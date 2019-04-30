The Screaming Vultures Releases Debut Single And Video TEENAGE ADDICTION

Introducing The Screaming Vultures, a brand new transcontinental combo of experienced blues and rock musicians. Watch the music video for "Teenage Addiction" now! The single will be available worldwide Friday, May 3.

Three seasoned musicians came together to form The Screaming Vultures earlier this year. Frontman Thomas Ribeiro got signed to Island Records in London at the age of 16 leading him to recorded and tour with world-class artists including Tina Turner, Kim Wilde, Malcolm McLaren, and producers such as Gary Katz and Tim Palmer. Liam Jenkins started his music career at the age of 18 in Australia playing drums, touring, and recording with three alt-pop bands. After relocating to New York City, he established Somedays Studios where he's been producing tracks for countless US based acts. Declan Jenkins became a full-time musician as lead guitarist with the New York City-based metal/hard rock band Utopic at age 17.

The single "Teenage Addiction" is a classic blues love song, released on Mansion Records. "We chose it as the first single because it is just a straight-out, in-your-face, fun piece," says Liam. Check out the music video, shot at the Mansion Records mixing room in NYC.

The three of them first played together at a jam session with some veteran '60s classic blues rock musicians. "We loved the vibe of the bluesy rock music being played and felt we could add something to the energy and emotion of it with a more modern take on instrumental style and production techniques," Liam explains.

"Teenage Addiction" is just the first release of a whole catalog of material to come, including The Screaming Vultures debut album due to be released in the fall.





