The Roots Picnic Unveil 2025 Lineup Featuring Lenny Kravitz, GloRilla & More

Delivering a musical and cultural experience without comparison, GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum hip-hop luminaries The Roots and Live Nation Urban have announced the 2025 installment of Roots Picnic.

The two-day festival returns to its longtime home of The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, May 31 & Sunday, June 1, 2025. Presale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, February 18 at 10 AM ET through Thursday, February 20 at 10 pm ET. General on-sale begins Friday, February 21 at 10 AM ET. All tickets, including weekend passes and VIP packages, will be available HERE.

Boasting another dynamic lineup uniting generational voices with some of the hottest influential rising acts, multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B titan D’Angelo will headline the landmark festival alongside The Roots, marking the Black Messiah musician’s return to Roots Picnic. Meanwhile, 4x GRAMMY Award-winning artist and all around multi-hyphenate icon Lenny Kravitz will take the stage to perform hits across his decades-spanning oeuvre as well as his latest studio album Blue Electric Light. Philadelphia legend Meek Mill will also make his first appearance on the Roots Picnic stage.

Roots Picnic will also welcome Memphis raptress GloRilla, fresh off the success of her album Glorious. Known as a spirited hub of boundless collaboration and unfettered creativity, the festival will bring together more icons from across the globe including Tems, Latto, Kaytranada, Jeezy, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Musiq Soulchild, Kur, Elmiene, Jagged Edge, Backyard Band featuring CeeLo Green, Crystal Waters, Lay Banks, and Laila!. More Roots Picnic performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to high-octane performances each day, Roots Picnic will keep the party going all weekend with a newly-established day party lineup. Attendees can catch their favorite DJs and dance into the night with the likes of Trap Karaoke, Chill Vibes featuring DJ Active, Doo-Wop …That R&B Party, Dear Summer Festival, Kirk Franklin’s Sunday School w/ DJ Mal-Ski, Philly Black Pride, and more.

Last year’s sold-out Roots Picnic showcased unforgettable sets from icons like André 3000, Shaboozey, Gunna, Jill Scott, Babyface, Sexxy Red, and more. The festivities were capped off by a dynamic musical tribute to New Orleans, which saw Lil Wayne joined onstage by The Roots, PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty, and special guest performer Lloyd. Additionally, history was made as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker both attended, with Shapiro presenting The Roots with a proclamation recognizing their contributions to the city of Philadelphia’s arts, arts education, and economy. Overall, Rolling Stone dubbed last year’s event “a bountiful celebration of Black music and a joyful start to summer,” while the Philadelphia Inquirer lauded it as “a smashing success — such a central part of the cultural life of Philadelphia.” Meanwhile, Variety raved “[Roots Picnic is] the only game in town when it comes to hip-hop/ R&B in festival fashion.”

Roots Picnic has continued to be one of the summer’s most highly anticipated festivals and a celebration of Philadelphia’s robust music scene. Over the years, it’s been named one of UPROXX’s “Best Festivals For Hip-Hop Fans Of Any Generation” and crowned as “a major staple within the Black community." Billboard included the Roots Picnic in their Top 50 Music Festivals round-up, and perhaps BET put it best: “the two-day event proves why hip hop is such a regenerative force of nature.”

Since launching in 2007, The Roots Picnic has stood at the crossroads of music and culture, entertaining, engaging, and enlightening millions of fans along the way. Its dynamic lineups have included everyone from Lil Wayne, The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Future to Vampire Weekend, The War on Drugs, Gary Clark, Jr., Solange, Diplo, Gnarls Barkley, and more. Roots Picnic isn’t just a cornerstone of the group’s career, but a cornerstone of the culture.

PERFORMANCE LINEUP:

D’Angelo with The Roots

Lenny Kravitz

Meek Mill

GloRilla

Miguel

Tems

Latto

Kaytranada

Jeezy celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101

J.Period Live Mixtape Featuring Black Thought, 2 Chainz, and Pusha T

Musiq Soulchild celebrating the 25th anniversary of his album Aijuswanaseing

The Roots celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Do You Want More?!!!??!

Adam Blackstone featuring Jagged Edge

Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring CeeLo Green

Rich Medina’s Black House Set featuring Crystal Waters and Cece Peniston

Kur

Elmiene

Lay Banks

Jermaine Dolly

Laila!

Funk Flex

Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

Peyton

Leeyuh Neptune

And more to be confirmed...

**Lineup subject to change

ROOTS PICNIC DAY PARTY LINEUP:

Trap Karaoke

DJ Aktive Presents Chill Vibes featuring Raheem Devaughn

Doo-Wop …That R&B Party

Girls Love Karaoke

Dear Summer Festival

Kirk Franklin’s Sunday School w/ DJ Mal-Ski

The Remedy feat Rich Medina & Cosmo Baker

Snacktime

All You Can Sing

Philly Black Pride

Interna$hional Bounce

All Spice World Dance

World Series of Spades

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

