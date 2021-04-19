The Revivalists' David Shaw Releases Music Video For 'Got Me Feeling Good'

Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, musician, and producer David Shaw has released the official music video for his new single "Got Me Feeling Good" off his debut self-titled solo album, out Friday, May 7th via his own imprint Yokoko Records in partnership with C3 Records. As an uplifting anthem about finding joy during difficult times, the visual for "Got Me Feeling Good" showcases a personal passion for David: roller skating. PRESS HERE to watch the music video, directed by Laine Kelly and shot in Shaw's home base of New Orleans, featuring the impressive skating skills of Bobby Bonsey and Javan "Slick Twist" Hawthorne. PRESS HERE to check out the premiere with SPIN.

"I have always had a passion for skating," shares Shaw. "If I wasn't pushing a skateboard around or playing guitar as a 14-year-old, I was in my skates, and over this past year I had a lot more time on my mind so I got the itch to get back into it. As I was doing so, it really reinvigorated my love for the art. One day while I was having a skate down by the river I ran into an old friend, Bobby Bonsey, who had happened to be skating out there as well. We struck up a conversation and that's what planted the seed for the video."

In addition to releasing the "Got Me Feeling Good" music video, Shaw has announced a series of livestream performances via Mandolin. The upcoming shows - taking place every Friday at 9pm ET - will kick off May 7th from Chicago's legendary venue The Metro to celebrate the release of David Shaw. The May 14th show will stream from Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, LA and then, on May 21st, Shaw returns to his hometown of Hamilton, OH for the 10th anniversary of RiversEdge, which will include a limited in-person audience. The final string of shows will stream from a secret location in New Orleans on May 28th before concluding where it started on June 4th. Full list of upcoming performances below. For more information and to purchase tickets, PRESS HERE.

Shaw's forthcoming 12-track LP, produced by Jack Splash (4-time Grammy award-winning producer of Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, Solange, Valerie June, St Paul and The Broken Bones), showcases his true self, exemplifying his hard-working and courageous nature as he placed a renewed focus on self-care and personal growth. Using music as medicine and noticing something within himself that, as he says, he "needed to water," Shaw began to create a new personal equilibrium in his life. Listening solely to his own creative impulses, Shaw constructed a studio in his backyard where the songs took shape, and he recorded them at The Parlor Recording Studio in New Orleans. Accompanying Shaw on his solo release is an ensemble of talented musicians and friends including Neal Francis [vocals/guitar], PJ Howard [drums], Mike Starr [bass], and Chris Gelbuda [guitar].

"Got Me Feeling Good" marks the fifth offering Shaw has released off his self-titled album, following the previously released singles "Heavy Soul," "Shivers," "Shaken" and "Promised Land," which have collectively been streamed over half a million times. With his new music, The Revivalists front man and enigmatic talent follows the direction of his own internal compass as a solo artist, riling up his raw rock 'n' roll impulses as he opens up like never before as a lyricist, poet, and storyteller. Buoyant, layered harmonies swirl over a flurry of guitar-plucking and contagious drum beats on the rock anthem "Got Me Feeling Good." Fusing classic guitar licks with an infectious riff, the stirring "Heavy Soul" is about fighting for what you feel is right, while piano ballad "Shivers" is a tender reminder that love can save us from the chaos around us. Rollicking lead single "Shaken" is an anthem about embracing your fears and insecurities and rising above them, that quickly climbed Triple A Radio, and soaring statement "Promised Land" addresses systemic injustice and inequality. Full track listing for David Shaw below. PRESS HERE to watch Shaw's recent 4-song performance on NPR's World Café.

Shaw initially planted the seeds for his new solo songs as he toured behind The Revivalists' 2018 acclaimed album Take Good Care, playing to sold-out venues and their biggest festival crowds to date (including opening for The Rolling Stones). In addition to their platinum breakout single "Wish I Knew You" and four studio albums, the chart-topping band has racked up 525 million global streams, numerous Alternative and Triple A chart hits including several #1s, and major media recognition and TV appearances including Austin City Limits, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and TODAY. Shaw also spearheaded the creation of The Revivalists' Rev Causes, the band's philanthropic umbrella fund which supports the essential work of organizations handpicked by the band dedicated to reviving and investing in our communities, health, and environment. These organizations include Center for Disaster Philanthropy, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Songs for Kids Foundation, Upturn Arts, Everytown for Gun Safety, and more. As a proud Ohio native, David also created, produces, and hosts the Big River Get Down in Hamilton, OH, - an annual two-night concert event that gives back to the ongoing renaissance of his hometown, donating all proceeds to the City of Hamilton's 4th of July fireworks and RiversEdge Concert Series.

Watch the new music video here: