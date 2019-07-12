The Rembrandts Release New Single ME AND FATE

The Rembrandts -the pop-rock duo of multi-instrumentalists and songwriters, Phil Solem and Danny Wilde, debut their new single, the jangly Beatles-esque song, "Me and Fate," today.



Listen on your favorite streaming service here!



The new studio album, Via Satellite, is set for release on August 23 via Blue Élan Records and marks The Rembrandts first studio album in 18 years! The album features meticulous, guitar-driven songs that explore every nook and cranny of the pop continuum. "Me and Fate" joins the previously released "Broken Toy" and "How Far Would You Go" all pop gems anchored by Solem and Wilde's signature harmonies. "We are individuals, and we do have our own unique sounds, but it's the harmonies, the interweaving of the melodies, that really make the Rembrandts sound," says Wilde.



Many know The Rembrandts as the pop-rock duo who co-wrote "I'll Be There For You" otherwise known as the "Friends Theme" song, which garnered a Grammy nomination, spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart, topped the charts in Canada and Scotland, and continues to find new audiences thanks to Friendsreruns. But before that song, there were other Top 40 hits like "Just The Way It Is, Baby", "Johnny Have You Seen Her," "Someone," "Burning Timber" and "This House Is Not A Home."



After going their separate ways in the late 90's, the pair reunited for a proper Rembrandts album, 2001's Lost Together."We just got tired of not seeing each other, and we got together and made another record, which we had just a helluva good time doing," Solem says. "It was just like starting over. It was very au naturel."





