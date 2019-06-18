The Regrettes Announce New Album 'How Do You Love?'

L.A. power-pop outfit The Regrettes have announced their highly-anticipated sophomore album, How Do You Love?, set for release on August 9 via Warner Records. The infectious, guitar-driven first single, "I Dare You" is out today, along with an official video. Listen to the new track and pre-order the forthcoming 15-track album here now, as well as at the band's official store here. To coincide with the forthcoming release, The Regrettes have confirmed North American summer and fall headline tours, with the just-announced fall dates for "The How Do You Love Tour" on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10am local time. A full list of dates is below.

How Do You Love? is an album about the most universal of emotions: love. Throughout the record, 18-year-old frontwoman Lydia Night details the rise and fall of a relationship-from that first rush of butterflies, through a destructive break-up, to ultimately finding peace and closure. Night, who wrote the vast majority of lyrics, begins the record with a spoken-word poem, diagnosing the listener as being "infected" with a "love disease." Throughout the album, it becomes evident that The Regrettes are infected, too-but that's not a bad thing. The band hopes that the album will provide "the cure," by showing listeners that no matter how they've experienced love-whether it's romantic, platonic, or self-love-they're never alone.

Night came up with the idea after writing a group of songs about her experiences in various real-life relationships. She states, "I realized that they all fit together and tell a story. It's about finding bravery through [love]... learning and accepting that, yes, you went through a sty breakup, but that's amazing-because all that means is next time you're in a relationship, you know so much more about yourself and about what you want."

Over the past few months, the band has been gearing up for the release of How Do You Love?, offering fans a sneak peek with recently-released tracks "California Friends," "Pumpkin," and "Dress Up," as well as the passionate standalone anti-Kavanaugh anthem, "Poor Boy" which ELLE just declared as, "a feminist call to arms." Earlier this year, they wrapped a 30-date European arena tour as direct support for Twenty One Pilots, making stops in London, Paris, Stockholm, Dublin, and many more.

In 2018, the band - currently rounded out by members Genessa Gariano (22, guitar), Brooke Dickson (24, bass) and Drew Thomsen (22, drums)-released their critically acclaimed Attention Seeker EP and dominated the year's top summer festivals, from Coachella to Reading + Leeds, landing on the covers of L.A. Times and L.A. Weekly and earning praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, USA Today, Variety, and The Guardian. Together, the group has graced the stages of CONAN and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, toured extensively across North America and Europe, and garnered widespread acclaim from NPR, Vogue, Entertainment Weekly, Consequence of Sound, and many more since the 2017 release of their breakthrough debut album, Feel Your Feelings, Fool!

How Do You Love? Tracklisting

1. Are You In Love? (Intro)

2. California Friends

3. I Dare You

4. Coloring Book

5. Fog

6. Pumpkin

7. Stop And Go

8. Dress Up

9. Dead Wrong

10. More Than A Month

11. G. Love You

12. Here You Go

13. The Game

14. Has It Hit You

15. How Do You Love?

Upcoming North American Tour Dates

July 19 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets

July 20 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

July 21 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

July 23 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

July 24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

July 26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

July 27 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite

July 28 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

July 30 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

August 1 - Albany, NY - The Hollow

August 2 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom (Leopard Lounge)

August 3 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

August 4 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

August 6 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Live

August 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Funhouse

August 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

August 10 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

September 19 -San Diego, CA - Music Box*

September 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

September 20-22 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

September 22 -Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom*

September 24 -Austin, TX - The Parish*

September 25 -Dallas, TX - Club Dada*

September 27 - Nashville, TN - Basement East*

September 28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)*

September 29 - Raleigh, NC - Motorco*

October 1 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall*

October 3 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom*

October 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry at the Fillmore*

October 6 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall*

October 8 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground*

October 9 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch*

October 11 - Chicago, IL - Metro*

October 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam*

October 15 - Seattle, WA - Neumos*

October 16 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom*

October 18 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall*

October 19 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House*

*As part of "The How Do You Love Tour"





