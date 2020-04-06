The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Reschedule Tour Dates, Release New Song 'Brace Yourself'

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are announcing their rescheduled US tour dates that were postponed because of the recent nationwide closures around the Corona Virus outbreak.



Front man Ron Winter stated "All we can do is be hopeful and stay positive - so we are cautiously optimistic that we will have made significant progress on recovering from the current nationwide Corona Virus outbreak by early summer. We always want our fans to be safe and healthy, first and foremost - so moving these dates forward a few months was the right thing to do for everyone".



Ron continues "We decided to release the video right away and to move forward the release of the "Brace Yourself" single to Friday, April 10th. There's no doubt about the synergy of "Brace Yourself" lyrics and current events. Many people are still in denial of the current Global Pandemic and we implore them to follow instructions on social space and take personal safety measures seriously. With some people making fun of the pandemic on social media we thought it was important to go the other way. Do what you can, however you can. Help someone and we will all get through this together" The "Brace Youself" video has more than 1 million views in just the 1st week of release.



The tour dates, originally schedued for late March into April - are in support of their upcoming "The Emergency EP" that features the recently releeased single "A Long Time Ago In A Galaxy Called LA", their first new release since 2018's The Awakening. The band stayed active in 2019, having shared a radio edit of one of the album's tracks, "Shooting Star." They were also featured on Hopeless Records' Songs That Saved My Life Vol. 2 to share their cover of Thrice's "Trust."



The band hopes that as the pandemic slows down, more North American shows will be added this summer, and European dates will be added in the fall.



Rescheduled US Tour Dates

Wednesday, 6/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

Thursday, 6/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi-Hat

Friday, 6/19 - San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

Saturday, 6/20 - Anaheim, CA @ The Parish at House of Blues

Sunday, 6/21 - Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Brewing

Wednesday, 6/24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at the Catalyst

Thursday, 6/25 - Sacramento, CA @ The Boardwalk

Friday, 6/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar

Satruday, 6/27 - Bakersfield, CA @ 1933



Australia - Fall 2020 with Boys Like Girls

Friday, 9/4 - The Metro Theatre - Sydney

Saturday, 9/5 - The Brightside Outdoors - Brisbane

Sunday, 9/6 - The Gov - Adelaide

Wednesday, 9/9 -170 Russell - Melbourne

Thursday, 9/10 - 170 Russell - Melbourne

Friday, 9/11 - Capitol - Perth





