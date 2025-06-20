The Raven Age to Embark on UK Headline Tour; New Single Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Having established their name as one of the finest in modern British metal, The Raven Age celebrate their 10th anniversary in 2025. To mark the occasion, the band has announced a UK headline tour for November 2025, along with releasing the brand new single ‘Hangman’.

The heavy yet melodic ‘Hangman’ examines fate as a thunderous rhythm paves the way for a huge anthemic chorus, wide-reaching vocals and an epic guitar solo in another grandiose display of dynamic metal from The Raven Age. Listen to it below.

The band debuted the single at Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium yesterday and fans can expect to hear it on their extensive list of forthcoming shows across the UK and Europe this year. Their shows include a UK and Ireland run supporting Iron Maiden which starts tomorrow, alongside further summer festival shows and the new headline tour.

The November headline tour titled The Monarchy Tour – A Decade Of The Raven King will include six dates starting in Southampton on November 25th and finishing at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on November 30th. The band will be supported on all dates by Empyre. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Weds June 25th and will be available here.

Regarding the tour, frontman Matt James says, “This tour is a celebration of the last ten years of everything Raven Age. We feel this is a pretty important mile stone for us as a band and we want to mark it by doing something truly special with our incredible fans. We can’t wait for what’s in store!!”

THE RAVEN AGE TOUR DATES

June

19th – Brimingham, Utilita Arena (with Iron Maiden)

22nd – Manchester, Co-Op Live (with Iron Maiden)

25th – Dublin, Malahide Castle (with Iron Maiden)

27th – Dischingen, Rock Am Härtsfeldsee

28th – London, London Stadium (with Iron Maiden)

30th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro (with Iron Maiden)

July

3rd – Belfort, Eurockennes Festival

12th – Nottingham, Mangata Festival

19th – Maidstone, Maid Of Stone Festival

20th – Brighton, Hammerdown Festival

27th – Ebbw Vale, Steelhouse Festival

November

25th – Southampton, The 1865

26th – Leicester, O2 Academy 2

27th – Cardiff, Globe

28th – Manchester, Club Academy

29th – Troon, Winterstorm Festival

30th – London, Islington Assembly Hall

