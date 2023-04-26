The Ramona Flowers Share 'Nothing More To Worry About'

The Ramona Flowers have today released their latest single "Nothing More To Worry About," which is available on all digital platforms now, via Distiller Records.

A carefree, uplifting track "Nothing More To Worry About" is the perfect song to lead us into the summer as we reflect on recent history.

"There's nothing more for you to worry about, nothing more to worry about, You're free" sets the tone for the relatable feeling experienced by many in our post pandemic world as we reflect on lockdown. Speaking of the song, the four-piece said, "We wrote this song as we took a look back into what the world just collectively experienced. We wanted to capture a song about freedom and this was the moment of a generation, a mass release."

Known for their live performances, The Ramona Flowers bring us another standout video that captures the essence of their show. Surrounded by neon lights, the band was filmed at Distiller Studios in Bristol. Listen/share the song here and watch the video here:

"Nothing More To Worry About" is set to be used in the global ad for the launch of the Dyson Zone headphones, Dyson's first wearable purifier, capturing city pollution including gas, allergens and particulate matter and cancelling unwanted noise with advanced noise cancellation and pure, high-fidelity audio.

Following their most recent tours supporting both Circa Waves and Reverend and the Makers, The Ramona Flowers will be releasing their new EP, Hey You on the May 26. They have treated us to two of the tracks so far, including title track Hey You and Enter The Room, both out now via Distiller Records. Pre-save the upcoming EP here.

The 5 track EP, produced by Dimitri Tikovoi and engineered by Drew Bang, marks their first full release of 2023 and sees them draw a David Bowie influence to the songwriting, particularly "Let's Dance" with Hey You. The band note, "we were lucky enough to record the EP overlooking the sea in Devon, so the wild seas definitely influenced our vibes! Hey You is about friends, lovers, parties, the fall outs and ultimately the wars that follow! It sums up the lives of The Ramona Flowers' existence."

2022 was The Ramona Flowers' most prolific year yet and they show no sign of slowing down in 2023 with a growing US story including a recent sell-out support slot on Circa Waves US tour and the track I Dance Alone currently building at US Modern Rock radio.

Last year's single, Up All Night featuring the legendary Nile Rogers had over 120 plays at alternative radio and charted at #25 in the top 40 New Music charts in the US, staying there for 4 weeks. They had a 10-date support slot with The Libertines on their Up The Bracket 20th Anniversary tour and performed at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

The band also toured the USA supporting Barns Courtney. Following support shows with Muse and Placebo at Firenze Rocks in Italy last summer, the group headlined a sold out show at Omeara in London.

The Ramona Flowers are made up of Steve Bird (vocals), Sam Dyson (guitar), Dave Betts (keyboards/guitar) and Ed Gallimore (drums).