Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Ramona Flowers Share 'Nothing More To Worry About'

The Ramona Flowers Share 'Nothing More To Worry About'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Apr. 26, 2023  

The Ramona Flowers have today released their latest single "Nothing More To Worry About," which is available on all digital platforms now, via Distiller Records.

A carefree, uplifting track "Nothing More To Worry About" is the perfect song to lead us into the summer as we reflect on recent history.

"There's nothing more for you to worry about, nothing more to worry about, You're free" sets the tone for the relatable feeling experienced by many in our post pandemic world as we reflect on lockdown. Speaking of the song, the four-piece said, "We wrote this song as we took a look back into what the world just collectively experienced. We wanted to capture a song about freedom and this was the moment of a generation, a mass release."

Known for their live performances, The Ramona Flowers bring us another standout video that captures the essence of their show. Surrounded by neon lights, the band was filmed at Distiller Studios in Bristol. Listen/share the song here and watch the video here:

"Nothing More To Worry About" is set to be used in the global ad for the launch of the Dyson Zone headphones, Dyson's first wearable purifier, capturing city pollution including gas, allergens and particulate matter and cancelling unwanted noise with advanced noise cancellation and pure, high-fidelity audio.

Following their most recent tours supporting both Circa Waves and Reverend and the Makers, The Ramona Flowers will be releasing their new EP, Hey You on the May 26. They have treated us to two of the tracks so far, including title track Hey You and Enter The Room, both out now via Distiller Records. Pre-save the upcoming EP here.

The 5 track EP, produced by Dimitri Tikovoi and engineered by Drew Bang, marks their first full release of 2023 and sees them draw a David Bowie influence to the songwriting, particularly "Let's Dance" with Hey You. The band note, "we were lucky enough to record the EP overlooking the sea in Devon, so the wild seas definitely influenced our vibes! Hey You is about friends, lovers, parties, the fall outs and ultimately the wars that follow! It sums up the lives of The Ramona Flowers' existence."

2022 was The Ramona Flowers' most prolific year yet and they show no sign of slowing down in 2023 with a growing US story including a recent sell-out support slot on Circa Waves US tour and the track I Dance Alone currently building at US Modern Rock radio.

Last year's single, Up All Night featuring the legendary Nile Rogers had over 120 plays at alternative radio and charted at #25 in the top 40 New Music charts in the US, staying there for 4 weeks. They had a 10-date support slot with The Libertines on their Up The Bracket 20th Anniversary tour and performed at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

The band also toured the USA supporting Barns Courtney. Following support shows with Muse and Placebo at Firenze Rocks in Italy last summer, the group headlined a sold out show at Omeara in London.

The Ramona Flowers are made up of Steve Bird (vocals), Sam Dyson (guitar), Dave Betts (keyboards/guitar) and Ed Gallimore (drums).



Agriculture Announce Self-Titled Debut LP for The Flenser Photo
Agriculture Announce Self-Titled Debut LP for The Flenser
What was initially a meeting and subsequent series of jam sessions between Kern Haug and Daniel Meyer, two musicians in the Los Angeles underground noise scene, would eventually manifest as a shared vision to portray the sublimity of the human experience through the vehicle of heavy music.
WYE OAK Shares New Song Every Day Like the Last Photo
WYE OAK Shares New Song 'Every Day Like the Last'
The nine songs on Every Day Like the Last came from a period where Wye Oak were in flux after a decade-plus of steadily releasing albums and touring. Sonically, the collection represents Wasner and Stack getting back to basics. Balancing the organic and the artificial, using electronics and programming to add new textures.
Motionless in White Announce The Touring the End of the World Tour Photo
Motionless in White Announce 'The Touring the End of the World Tour'
Expanding an already stacked slate in 2023, hard rock giants Motionless In White have shared details of their biggest North American headline run to date, “The Touring The End of the World Tour,” kicking off this fall. The upcoming trek includes support from special guests Knocked Loose, After The Burial, and Alpha Wolf
Alt-Pop Artist Jxckson Explores ‘THE DEEP END’ In New Experimental EP Photo
Alt-Pop Artist Jxckson Explores ‘THE DEEP END’ In New Experimental EP
Austin-based alternative pop artist Jxckson is uncovering new sonic ground in his upcoming EP release, 'THE DEEP END'. Produced by indie hit-maker Boy Sim (Bentley Robles, ZEE MACHINE, Slayyyter, moistbreezy and Party Nails), the new EP features smash singles ‘DROWNING', ‘SIREN', and 'RADIO SILENCE', which have already amassed over 10,000 streams.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Carol Burnett & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'So Long'Video: Carol Burnett & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'So Long'
April 26, 2023

Carol Burnett sat down with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show this morning to discuss her upcoming NBC special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. The pair also sang a duet of Burnett's famous sign-off song from The Carol Burnett Show, 'So Long.'
Agriculture Announce Self-Titled Debut LP for The FlenserAgriculture Announce Self-Titled Debut LP for The Flenser
April 26, 2023

What was initially a meeting and subsequent series of jam sessions between Kern Haug and Daniel Meyer, two musicians in the Los Angeles underground noise scene, would eventually manifest as a shared vision to portray the sublimity of the human experience through the vehicle of heavy music.
Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical CinemaCon PresentationPhotos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical CinemaCon Presentation
April 26, 2023

Oprah Winfrey presented a first look at the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple at CinemaCon yesterday. Winfrey was joined by director Blitz Bazawule and stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino. Check out photos from inside the presentation now!
Video: Disney Debuts New LITTLE MERMAID 'Choices' Teaser TrailerVideo: Disney Debuts New LITTLE MERMAID 'Choices' Teaser Trailer
April 26, 2023

Disney has released the new 'Choices' teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid. The teaser features a new look at the characters of Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle, plus more footage of Melissa McCarthy's Ursula and Halle Bailey's Ariel. Watch the new teaser trailer video now!
Video: & JULIET Performs 'Since U Been Gone' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSVideo: & JULIET Performs 'Since U Been Gone' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
April 26, 2023

Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker, and the cast of & Juliet appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform 'Since U Been Gone.' Before the performance, Wolfe joined Meyers to introduce the hit musical, which is now running on Broadway. Watch a video of the Broadway cast performing the Kelly Clarkson hit now!
share