The Ramona Flowers Release New EP

Hey You marks their first full release of 2023 for The Ramona Flowers and sees them draw a David Bowie influence to the songwriting.

The Ramona Flowers have released their new EP, Hey You, out now via Distiller Records.

The 5 track EP was produced by Dimitri Tikovoi and engineered by Drew Bang. It includes released singles Hey You and Enter The Room, plus the unheard Weapons. The track slides effortlessly into place within the EP, showcasing the band’s signature musicianship with its emotive lyrics. “The memory I just can’t shift from my conscious is you saying I’m to blame,” frontman Steve Bird sings. 

Hey You marks their first full release of 2023 for The Ramona Flowers and sees them draw a David Bowie influence to the songwriting, particularly with “Let’s Dance” with the title track.. Speaking of the new EP, the band note, “We were lucky enough to record the EP overlooking the sea in Devon, so the wild seas definitely influenced our vibes! Hey You is about friends, lovers, parties, the fall outs and ultimately the wars that follow! It sums up the lives of The Ramona Flowers' existence.”

Made up of Steve Bird (vocals), Sam Dyson (guitar), Dave Betts (keyboards/guitar) and Ed Gallimore (drums), the group recently revealed new song “Nothing More To Worry About.” The carefree, uplifting track is due to be used in the global ad campaign for the launch of the Dyson Zone headphones.

2022 was The Ramona Flowers’ most prolific year yet and they show no sign of slowing down in 2023 with a growing US story including a recent sell-out support slot on Circa Waves US tour and the track I Dance Alone currently building at US Modern Rock radio.

Last year’s single, Up All Night featuring the legendary Nile Rogers had over 120 plays at alternative radio and charted at #25 in the top 40 New Music charts, staying there for 4 weeks. They had a 10-date support slot with The Libertines on their Up The Bracket 20th Anniversary tour and performed at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

The band also toured the USA supporting Barns Courtney. Following support shows with Muse and Placebo at Firenze Rocks in Italy last summer, the group headlined a sold out show at Omeara in London. 

Photo credit: Simon Emmett



