The Raconteurs' 'Help Us Stranger' Debuts at Number One

HELP US STRANGER (Third Man Records), the acclaimed third studio album from GRAMMY® Award-winning rockers The Raconteurs - Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler -has debuted at #1 on this week's SoundScan/Billboard 200 -- the band's first-ever #1 and their third trip to the top 10. The album also sits on top of the physical albums chart, as well as the vinyl chart. In fact,HELP US STRANGER garnered the sixth highest first-week vinyl sales in the SoundScan era (with Jack White holding the #1 and #4 spots for Lazaretto and Boarding House Reach, respectively). The album is the first #1 for an independent record company in 2019, and is the fourth consecutive Billboard #1 for Jack White as an artist. In addition to its chart-topping achievements here in the United States, HELP US STRANGER has also debuted at #1 on the album sales chart in Canada and #2 on the overall Canadian album chart. The success continues in the UK where the album took the top spot on the UK vinyl chart, along with being the #3 independent album and #8 on the Official UK Albums chart. HELP US STRANGER is available physically and digitally now worldwide.

During release week, the band welcomed the new album with two appearances on CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert for two nights in a row, performing "Help Me Stranger" on June 20 and "Bored and Razed" June 21, helping usher in the release in the most explosive way imaginable.

Continuing the celebration, The Raconteurs took to the streets in both New York City and Los Angeles last week - playing special in-store performances at Rough Trade NYC and Generation Records in the West Village, as well as Amoeba Music Hollywood. The band also played a series of intimate club shows in both cities including Baby's All Right on Saturday, June 22 , Coney Island Baby on Sunday, June 23, and Jewel's Catch One in LA on Thursday, June 27. In the spirit of the album title, 100% of the net proceeds from the Jewel's Catch One show went to benefit the GSA Network whose mission is to unite trans and queer youth of color for racial and gender justice, empowering them to take action and build communities in which they can live authentically and thrive.

The Raconteurs are heralding HELP US STRANGER with an epic world tour - North American dates get underway July 4 and 5 with a two-night-stand at Aspen, CO's Belly Up Tavern. Due to popular demand, additional dates have been added in a number of major markets, including Detroit, Vancouver, New York, and Nashville. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit theraconteurs.com/tour. Every online ticket purchased in North America for the upcoming headline shows will include a physical copy ofHELP US STRANGER on CD. Fans will also have the option to upgrade their CD to the standard black vinyl LP.

THE RACONTEURS 2019 WORLD TOUR

July 4: Belly Up Tavern - Aspen, CO

July 5: Belly Up Tavern - Aspen, CO

July 12: Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI (SOLD OUT) @

July 13: Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI $

July 14: Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI #

July 15: Armory - Minneapolis, MN #

July 18: WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center - Seattle, WA #

July 19: Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC (SOLD OUT) #

July 20: Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC #

July 21: Edgefield - Troutdale, OR (SOLD OUT) #

July 23: Fox Theater - Oakland, CA (SOLD OUT) #

July 24: Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

July 26: Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #

July 27: Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

July 28: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

August 10: Railbird Festival - Lexington, KY *

August 11: Knoxville Civic Auditorium - Knoxville, TN

August 12: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN (SOLD OUT)

August 13: Stage AE (Outdoors) - Pittsburgh, PA

August 15: Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH (SOLD OUT)

August 16: Woodstock 50 - Watkins Glen, NY *

August 17: The Anthem - Washington, DC

August 18: The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC (SOLD OUT)

August 20: Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC

August 21: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

August 22: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

August 23: Billy Reid Shindig - Florence, AL

August 29: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT) %

August 30: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT) %

August 31: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT) %

September 3: Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC %

September 5: Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY %

September 6: Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY (SOLD OUT) %

September 7: Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT) %

September 9: House of Blues - Boston, MA (SOLD OUT) %

September 10: House of Blues - Boston, MA %

September 12: Sony Centre for the Performing Arts - Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT) %

September 13: Express Live! Indoor Pavilion - Columbus, OH %

September 13-15: Riot Fest - Chicago, IL *

September 21: WSL Freshwater Pro - Lemoore, CA *

October 4: Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX *

October 9: Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 11: Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX *

October 12: The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK ^

October 13: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT) ^

October 14: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT) ^

October 16: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK ^

October 17: Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO (SOLD OUT) ^

October 18: The Pageant - St. Louis, MO (SOLD OUT) ^

October 19-20: Mempho Music Festival - Memphis, TN *

November 8-10: Miami Beach Pop Festival - Miami, FL *

November 12: Gran Rex - Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 13: Teatro Colisea - Santiago, Chile

November 15: Popload Festival - São Paulo, Brazil *

November 16-17: Corona Capital - Mexico City, Mexico *

@ WITH THE PURE HEART TRAVELERS & NIKKI N*E*R*D AND SISTERS OF THUNDER

$ WITH THE HENTCHMEN & THE STOOLS

# WITH LILLIE MAE

% WITH OLIVIA JEAN

^ WITH THE CASUALITIES OF JAZZ

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

Photo credit: David James Swanson





