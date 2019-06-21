The Prince Estate Releases New Music Video For 'Manic Monday' Only on Apple Music

The Prince Estate, in partnership with Warner Records, released a brand new music video for Prince's original demo recording of the classic "Manic Monday" featuring never before seen, archival footage from his storied vault that provides a rare window into Prince's creative process during a wildly productive era of his career.

Prince will forever be remembered as a commanding live performer, chart-topping recording artist, and music business revolutionary. Yet for all the time he spent in the spotlight over his four-decade-long career, Prince also worked tirelessly behind the scenes to nurture talent and pen songs for the rising artists he respected. The combined effect was a complete saturation and transformation of the pop music landscape, with Prince both leading and subverting mainstream culture.

Watch a teaser below!

As one of the most prolific writer/producers of our time, Prince dominated the charts with songs he'd composed and recorded for others as well. Several of the iconic songs found on the new Originals album were considerable hits for the artists who recorded them. The enormous success of "Manic Monday" propelled the single and its accompanying album, The Bangles' Different Light, to the #2 spot on the pop charts.

Watch the brand new "Manic Monday" music video in full and catch up on all things Prince on Apple Music.

Originals is available on Apple Music beginning June 21.

The Prince Estate passionately presents Prince's life and work, and cultivates opportunities to further his legacy. As the singular, authoritative source on all things Prince, The Prince Estate inspires and educates fans, celebrates Prince in his totality, and stewards Prince's legacy into the future.





