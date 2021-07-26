Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Prefab Messiahs Premiere 'Lonely Astronaut' Video

The latest single off of their latest LP, Music For Concerned Citizens.

Jul. 26, 2021  
This morning, garage rock micro-legendary weirdos The Prefab Messiahs unveiled a new, animated video for "Lonely Astronaut," the latest single off of their latest LP, Music For Concerned Citizens.

"They may be talking about a solitary trip through space, but micro-legendary weirdos The Prefab Messiahs make for good sonic companions," Spill Magazine writes in their premiere, calling the video "an animated, Ebaum's World-stylized odyssey of a chimp astronaut set to the band's rollicking psych rock."

"We consider The Prefab Messiahs an ongoing art project, a song-recording and video-making collaborative, as much as a traditional band," Prefabs songwriter Xeerox Feinberg explained in an interview with I Heart Noise. "But part of the art project is about acting like a garage/psychedelic/pop/rock band, if that makes any sense."

Known for their trite sense of humor, the New England cult-beloved act takes a semi-serious tone on Music, delivering tongue-in-cheek commentaries on the environment like on rip-roaring single "Water Bottle" or poking at the current information age's echo chambers and sealed silos.

"Music For Concerned Citizens is quite simply a psychedelic happening for the modern age," The Punk Site's AJ Phink writes in a 4-star review of the album upon release. "No one, and I mean no one, is doing this better than The Prefab Messiahs right now."

Watch the video here:


