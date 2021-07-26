The Prefab Messiahs Premiere 'Lonely Astronaut' Video

This morning, garage rock micro-legendary weirdos The Prefab Messiahs unveiled a new, animated video for "Lonely Astronaut," the latest single off of their latest LP, Music For Concerned Citizens.



"They may be talking about a solitary trip through space, but micro-legendary weirdos The Prefab Messiahs make for good sonic companions," Spill Magazine writes in their premiere, calling the video "an animated, Ebaum's World-stylized odyssey of a chimp astronaut set to the band's rollicking psych rock."



"We consider The Prefab Messiahs an ongoing art project, a song-recording and video-making collaborative, as much as a traditional band," Prefabs songwriter Xeerox Feinberg explained in an interview with I Heart Noise. "But part of the art project is about acting like a garage/psychedelic/pop/rock band, if that makes any sense."



Known for their trite sense of humor, the New England cult-beloved act takes a semi-serious tone on Music, delivering tongue-in-cheek commentaries on the environment like on rip-roaring single "Water Bottle" or poking at the current information age's echo chambers and sealed silos.



"Music For Concerned Citizens is quite simply a psychedelic happening for the modern age," The Punk Site's AJ Phink writes in a 4-star review of the album upon release. "No one, and I mean no one, is doing this better than The Prefab Messiahs right now."

Watch the video here: