The Postal Service And Death Cab For Cutie Stream 'Give Up' & 'Transatlanticism' 20th Anniversary Tour

The stream will air on Veeps, the leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment. 

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Two indie-rock giants, The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, are set to perform a sold-out concert on October 3, 2023. This extraordinary performance, part of their landmark 20th anniversary co-headline North American tour, will be broadcast live starting at 8 p.m. PT from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. It will air on Veeps, the leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment. 

Directed by Lance Bangs, the stream will be the very first to air on Veeps All Access, a new music subscription service that for the first time gives music fans unlimited access to a library of premium quality concerts and live entertainment, original content, and documentaries so they can experience live music every day. Fans can also purchase individual tickets to stream the show on veeps.com

As co-founder of both bands, Benjamin Gibbard will take the stage with Death Cab for Cutie as well as The Postal Service, a collaborative project featuring Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis. With their unique blend of indie pop and electronic elements, The Postal Service has garnered a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim.

A staple of the indie rock scene, Death Cab for Cutie brings together Gibbard alongside Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr. This extraordinary live run will see both iconic groups performing their seminal 2003 albums in full – The Postal Service's RIAA Platinum-certified Give Up and Death Cab for Cutie's RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough fourth studio LP Transatlanticism.

Subscribers to Veeps All Access will have the privilege of enjoying this show, as well as all concerts that stream on this tier for an entire year after their original air date. They also gain unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming concerts, performances, docu-concerts, exclusive Veeps-only artist content, merch drops, and more. Full subscriber access is available at $11.99/month or for a $120 annual pass.

People can subscribe to All Access or get individual tickets at veeps.com or through the Veeps app on their iPhone, Android, Apple TV or Roku service.

About Veeps:

Veeps is the premier streaming platform where music fans around the world can watch and connect with their favorite artists through access to premium live and on-demand concerts, documentaries, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden to power the future of artist-fan connection, the team at Veeps believe music changes lives and that it should be accessible to people wherever they are.

Millions of viewers globally have experienced performances from 2,000+ artists including Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Louis Tomlinson, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton and an Emmy-nominated Kings of Leon show from the O2, London. Veeps shows are available on its website and via apps on iOS, Apple TV, Android, and Roku.

In 2023, Veeps was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies and continues to hold the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV). For more information, visit https://veeps.com/

About All Access:

Veeps All Access is the first music subscription service to offer premium quality concerts and live music entertainment, connecting artists with fans when they can't be in the crowd. Subscribers will have unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming live and on-demand performances each year, exclusive Veeps-only artist content, merch drops, and more for $11.99 a month, or an annual fee of $120. It's your all-access pass to a show, every night, wherever you are.



