The Postal Service And Death Cab For Cutie Stream 'Give Up' & 'Transatlanticism' 20th Anniversary Tour

Two indie-rock giants, The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, are set to perform a sold-out concert on October 3, 2023. This extraordinary performance, part of their landmark 20th anniversary co-headline North American tour, will be broadcast live starting at 8 p.m. PT from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. It will air on Veeps, the leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment.

Directed by Lance Bangs, the stream will be the very first to air on Veeps All Access, a new music subscription service that for the first time gives music fans unlimited access to a library of premium quality concerts and live entertainment, original content, and documentaries so they can experience live music every day. Fans can also purchase individual tickets to stream the show on veeps.com.

As co-founder of both bands, Benjamin Gibbard will take the stage with Death Cab for Cutie as well as The Postal Service, a collaborative project featuring Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis. With their unique blend of indie pop and electronic elements, The Postal Service has garnered a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim.

A staple of the indie rock scene, Death Cab for Cutie brings together Gibbard alongside Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr. This extraordinary live run will see both iconic groups performing their seminal 2003 albums in full – The Postal Service's RIAA Platinum-certified Give Up and Death Cab for Cutie's RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough fourth studio LP Transatlanticism.

Subscribers to Veeps All Access will have the privilege of enjoying this show, as well as all concerts that stream on this tier for an entire year after their original air date. They also gain unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming concerts, performances, docu-concerts, exclusive Veeps-only artist content, merch drops, and more. Full subscriber access is available at $11.99/month or for a $120 annual pass.

People can subscribe to All Access or get individual tickets at veeps.com or through the Veeps app on their iPhone, Android, Apple TV or Roku service.

