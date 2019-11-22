The Picturebooks Announce Headline U.S. Tour Dates

Alternative rock band The Picturebooks announce a handful of headline tour dates in the U.S. this winter. The band will be hitting the road for their headline shows starting January 2nd in San Diego, CA before hitting the road with British Lion on January 18th. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

The Picturebooks will be touring in support if their most recent full-length album The Hands Of Time which came out this past spring via RED MUSIC. The Hands Of Time, was mastered by Brian Lucey (Biffy Clyro, Marilyn Manson, The Black Keys, Ghost) at Magic Garden Mastering, and is available for purchase HERE.

After relentlessly touring their last two albums worldwide with over 350 shows in the last three years The Picturebooks went back to their very own recording studio, boosting with inspiration and self-confidence. The goal was to add a new vibe to their music while still keeping true to The Picturebooks sound aesthetic. They used their new-found inspiration to work harder on the production of The Hands of Time and to experiment with their signature sound and even introduced new instruments such as piano and tubular bells. They handcrafted some of their own percussion instruments as well, which they will be taking on the road with them to further spice up their energetic live shows. The Hands of Time is about accepting and celebrating nothing but the truth, the ups and downs of life, the tears and laughter and the deep friendship between the two band members Fynn Grabke and Philipp Mirtschink.

The Picturebooks is Fynn Claus Grabke (vocals, guitar) and Philipp Mirtschink (drums).

THE PICTUREBOOKS TOUR DATES

Headline

1/4/20 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar

1/6/20 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

1/720 - Reno, NV - Cargo

1/8/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

1/10/20 - Denver, CO - Moon Room

1/13/20 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Jr.

1/15/20 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

1/16/20 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive

w/British Lion

1/18/20 - Orlando, FL - Ace Cafe

1/19/20 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

1/20/20 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

1/22/20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

1/24/20 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

1/25/20 - Dallas, TX - Trees

1/26/20 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

1/28/20 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

1/29/20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

1/31/20 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

2/1/20 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

2/4/20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

2/5/20 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

2/15/20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

2/17/20 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

2/18/20 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim

2/19/20 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

2/20/20 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre





