The Paranoyds Share New Single, 'Single Origin Experience,' and Announce Fall U.S. Tour

Today, Los Angeles-based DIY rock band The Paranoyds announce their fall North American tour with support from Milly, Upchuck, Tchotchke, and Bad Waitress alongside a brand new single, "Single Origin Experience," out everywhere now, along with a lyric video. Get tickets now here and stay tuned for the band's highly anticipated sophomore LP, Talk Talk Talk due out September 9 and available for pre-order now, via Third Man Records.

Before the official fall tour kicks off, The Paranoyds will support Jack White for three dates this September including Asheville, NC, New Orleans, LA and Shreveport, LA. The fall tour officially begins on October 13 in Santa Ana, CA and moves through the South, Midwest, plus a date in Toronto, ON before concluding in their home city of Los Angeles on November 12. Find a full list of dates below, and grab tickets via linktr.ee/theparanoyds.

On "Single Origin Experience" The Paranoyds reckon with both America's shameful history and current shady antics by the government and top corporations. The track opens with fuzzy, layered vocals that sing, "Nihilism bobbleheads, misogynists but working on it / American means shaking hands and stealing land / Modern horror is unmotivated / Moving through the days unabated." "Single Origin Experience" exemplifies the band's effortless blend of eccentric societal commentary with sincerity over grainy guitar and a magnetic hook that remains in one's head long after the song is over.

The track pokes fun at society's plunge into a hyper-surveilled, hyper-marketed, and profit-driven circus. Explaining the meaning behind the song, guitarist and vocalist Lexi Funston says, "Sometimes an event happens or a news report comes out or whatever and you're just so bummed about what it means to be American. It can be so exhaustingly cringey. Companies spying on us and "green-washing" their products in hopes of selling as a "pure" life, a branded experience. what the f right? Does single origin coffee really taste any better???"

﻿Today's release follows the previously shared gritty, lo-fi punk track "Lizzie" and its retro, 80's-inspired video where the four-piece is seen rocking aluminum foil hats and dancing robotically, straight out of the Terminator. RIFF Magazine calls the track, "The futuristic punk you didn't know you'd been waiting for," and GrimyGoods wrote, "Over skittering electric riffs and spacey punk...'Lizzie' is cosmically fuzzy as it [heralds] its groovy eclecticism."

Talk Talk Talk, the forthcoming sentimental, sci-fi-infused sophomore album from The Paranoyds gives the band space to expand, evolve and above all, have fun. Over 11 tracks, the band experiments with sounds that span an eclectic array of genres-from jazz, to lo-fi punk-rock, to groovy R&B-that melt together showcasing the innovative range of the rising rockers.

The Paranoyds are Southern California DIY rock royalty, unafraid and unapologetically in perpetual pursuit of a good time. Fueled by the fiery energy of their live shows paired with raw lyricism and subtle societal commentary, The Paranoyds are ready to take their artistry to new heights. The close-knit four-piece is made up of Laila Hashemi (keyboardist-vocals), Lexi Funston (guitars/vocals), Staz Lindes (bass/vocals) and David Ruiz (drums, vocals) who together masterfully blend light-hearted playfulness with sharp sincerity over fuzzy guitar, dreamy vocals and punchy, punky rock-n-roll.

The band has caught the attention of several leading tastemakers as they continue to build on their fervent fanbase. LADYGUNN, called their music "upbeat" yet "ominous" and added the band is "edgy and cute all at once and their music reflects that youthful energy that you wish you could bottle." Surviving The Golden Age wrote, "...["Girlfriend Degree's"] fuzzy guitars are reminiscent of bands like the Kinks or more modernly The Hives. Although the track is fairly mid-tempo, it still sounds urgent; it is a sign of a band who knows how to make anthems," and that "Carnage Bargain is a huge triumph for The Paranoyds" Of their debut LP, Carnage Bargain, Bandcamp lauded, "The production...is superb, highlighting the dreamy vocals."

Experience The Paranoyds live this fall across the U.S. where they will join Jack White for three dates, then embark on their own headline dates with support from Milly, Upchuck, Tchotchke, and Bad Waitress. Get tickets now here and see a full list of dates below. This Saturday, July 30, The Paranoyds will take the stage at The Wayfarer in Costa Mesa, CA to kick off the U.S. Open of Surfing. Get tickets and information here.

"Single Origin Experience" -- out everywhere now, along with a lyric video -- allows The Paranoyds to playfully observe the absurd current profit-driven reality and deeply flawed American ideals. Talk Talk Talk, the expansive sophomore album from the four-piece is due out September 9 via Third Man Records and is available for pre-order now. See the band support Jack White this September ahead of their fall tour across North America with tickets available now here. Connect with The Paranoyds on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook to keep up with the rising rockers.