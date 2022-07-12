The Offspring Release 'The Offspring - Greatest Hits' For The First Time On Vinyl

Iconic Orange County punk band The Offspring will release their 2005 Greatest Hits album on vinyl for the first time on July 29th.

The Offspring was formed in Garden Grove, CA, in 1984 by lead singer Dexter Holland, who also became a licensed pilot and a USC graduate with degrees in molecular biology.

The band signed to leading Los Angeles indie label Epitaph for their Smash album, scoring a hit single in "Come Out and Play," which led to a major-label bidding war and a subsequent deal with Columbia Records. In 2016, The Offspring sold the rights to their music publishing and Columbia catalog to Round Hill Music.

There will be three different versions of the vinyl available: a black LP with a lyric insert / a limited-edition picture disc that features the band's iconic flaming skull / and an exclusive limited-edition version that boasts a slipmat with the same logo. Preorders for all three are available now. The band did a limited advance release of the Greatest Hits vinyl on April 23rd in celebration of this year's Record Store Day.

The song "Can't Repeat" is also included in the collection and was the compilation's first single, peaking in the Top 10 on both Billboard's Modern Rock Tracks and Mainstream Rock Tracks charts. In addition, Greatest Hits climbed to #8 on the Billboard 200, selling 70,000 copies in its first week of release, and certified both gold and platinum by the Recording Industry Association.

The Offspring are currently on their Let The Bad Times Roll Tour which includes American dates, European festivals, and visits to Canada, Japan, and Brazil for summer performances. The band also recently announced new Australian tour dates with Sum 41 in December. A confirmed touring schedule is below or available on Offspring.com.

Dexter Holland returned to his alma mater on May 14 to deliver an inspiring commencement speech for the USC Keck School of Medicine, speaking to recent Ph.D., MPH, and MS graduates.

The band continues to be active on social media, posting a series of "How To" videos on YouTube, which includes a primer on how to fly a fighter jet, as well as Cockpit Karaoke, a take-off on the James Corden routine in which Dexter and Noodles sing "Come Out and Play" while airborne.

Tour Dates

July 13 - Calgary, AB, Roundup Festival

July 28 - Costa Mesa, CA, Pacific Amphitheatre

July 29 - Paso Robles, CA, Vino Robles Amphitheatre

July 30 - Sacramento, CA, Hard Rock Live

Aug 4 - Sherbrooke, QUE, Palais Des Sports

Aug 6 - Rimouski, QUE, Les Grandes Fetes TELUS

August 20 - Tokyo, Japan, Japan Summer Sonic 2022

August 21 - Osaka, Japan, Japan Summer Sonic 2022

September 8 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Rock in Rio

December 3 - Perth, Australia, HBF Stadium (w/Sum 41)

December 5 - Adelaide, Australia, AEC Arena (w/Sum 41)

December 7 - Melbourne, Australia, John Caine Arena (w/Sum 41)

December 9 - Wollongong, Australia, WIN Entertainment Centre (w/Sum 41)

December 11 - Sydney, Australia, Hordern Pavilion (w/Sum 41)

December 12 - Sydney, Australia, Hordern Pavilion (w/Sum 41)

December 14 - Brisbane, Australia, Riverstage (w/Sum 41)

December 15 - Brisbane, Australia, Riverstage (w/Sum 41)