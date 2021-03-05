The Nomadic Release New Single 'Skaterpark'

The Nomadic have released yet another single from their upcoming album Beyond Blue called "Skaterpark". Lead singer-songwriter Rob can't hide his enthusiasm when talking about it! "I am so excited for fans and members of "The Nomadic tribe" to hear this one!!" Says Rob. "It's a little different from the songs we have released so far! For a start, it is co-written by my brilliant Nephew Guy Stonor, who at 17 years old is already an incredibly talented bass player, song writer, and producer! We were rooming together on a family holiday in Australia in Dec 2018, and he turned to me and said "Hey Rob, let's write a song!"; at first I was a little doubtful, skeptical even, because I have always written my own songs! However very quickly I realized we would work very easily together! Guy is such a natural- kids these days!! He was like "let's try this lyric? Why don't you come in a little earlier on the vocals there? Etc etc. a born producer/ songwriter I would say!"

Rob adds, "There really is so much talent in that family! I keep telling them they should be forming a band! My brother in law Pete is a great lead guitarist, my sister Pep is extremely creative, younger nephew Alex is brilliant at anything he turns his hand to (including being an amazing soccer player!) and niece Libby at 11 years old is already writing and producing her own songs! The dog Cookie might need a bit of musical training, but she's also very enthusiastic!! I can't wait to get them all over to NY post COVID-19 to work on some new material!"

"For the story behind the song- I would encourage all listeners to think back to childhood, adolescence and/ or early adulthood! Can you think back to your earliest, best friend? Perhaps reminisce on the times you spent together, the fun you had, the memories you shared! Are you still in contact today? if not, would you consider reaching out to see how they are doing?!"

Australian guitarist and singer/songwriter Robert Gaylard brings a unique perspective and vision when it comes to creating music. His inspiration and passion for starting The Nomadic began early on as a child after traveling to many countries like Myanmar (formerly Burma), Singapore and the Solomon Islands. His "nomadic" lifestyle continued on into his adulthood when he began to work for the United Nations in various countries such as: Kenya, Somalia, the Sudan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Israel and Palestine. His travels eventually brought him to New York in September of 2012 and motivated him to pursue his songwriting by establishing an indie rock band.

In the year 2019, Rob took a one-year leave of absence from the UN to follow his musical passion and focus specifically on songwriting and live performance. The Nomadic released its debut single "Drifting" in September of 2019, "Waiting" was released in April of 2020; "Beyond Blue" and "Manhattan View" in June; "Walk the Streets" in October; and "Jeannie" - a heartwarming tribute to Rob's grandmother- in January 2021. The band is set to release a series of singles including: "Skaterpark," "Grand Mistakes" "My Mind is Racing" and "Under a Georgia Sky." The full album Beyond Blue will be released in mid-2021. Influenced by artists like Oasis, Radiohead, The Verve, Bruce Springsteen, Phosphorescent, The War on Drugs, Arizona and The 1975, The Nomadic produces a sound genre like no other as alternative rock meets blues with hints of Americana and pop.

Having been originally influenced by numerous cultures and ways of life, The Nomadic promotes and advocates for issues of social action and innovation, human rights, support for minorities, as well as doing the next right thing, including the idea that it is never too late, including for people to follow their dreams and passions.