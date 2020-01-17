The New Regime Releases New Track 'Struggle In My Bones'

The New Regime, the brainchild of Ilan Rubin (Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves), release their catchy new song "Struggle In My Bones" today. Listen to the track, which is off the band's forthcoming EP Body, below!

Body, which is set for release on January 24th, is the third installment off The New Regime's upcoming full-length album Heart Mind Body & Soul out this Spring. In the meantime, fans can pre-save Body and purchase and stream the first two installments Heart and Mind now.

Starting March 1st, The New Regime will be on the road with Silversun Pickups as support for a month long U.S. tour. They will be performing in major markets such as Brooklyn, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, and more. For more information and to purchase tickets for the upcoming tour, please visit The New Regime's website HERE.

The New Regime recently released the music video for their electrifying new track "Heart Mind Body & Soul". The video follows the release of "It's Gonna Be OK", a track about keeping your chin up when things are looking down; "A Way To Feel Again," a song that deals with newfound isolation as a side effect of the digital age; and "Turning A Blind Eye". The latter's performance-centric video was shot while The New Regime supported Angels & Airwaves on their sold-out North American tour earlier this fall. Each video was directed by John David Moffat.

Rubin, whose young age defies the amount of work he's already tackled, was recently called "Nine Inch Nails' secret weapon" (Metal Injection) and "one of rock's most in-demand drummers" (Louder). Today, however, it can be argued that the multi-instrumentalist's best work happens when this one-man-band is fronting-and backing-The New Regime. The band's previous releases have been featured by massive press outlets such as Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NME, Alternative Press, and Modern Drummer and have seen them share the stage with Muse, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves, The Used, Juliette Lewis, Alice In Chains, and more. With the new releases, Rubin is looking forward to continuing to reinvent the wheel and becoming a master of his own regime.





