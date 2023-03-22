The National Share 'Eucalyptus' Single

The National has released a third new track ahead of its upcoming album First Two Pages of Frankenstein. "Eucalyptus" is taut and punchy, having come together in a charmed burst of spontaneity surrounding a visit to the historic Capitol Theatre just north of New York City in Port Chester.

Group member Bryce Dessner had sent the song to frontman Matt Berninger so long ago that he'd forgotten about it, but Berninger came up with lyrics and asked to play it during soundcheck hours before the Capitol Theatre show.

"We rehearsed it twice without ever having had a demo and played it to the audience that night, and what you hear on the album was partially recorded during that performance," he says. "It's got this raw, immediate feeling, and it made sense to leave the rough edges instead of trying to perfect them."

Like many songs on First Two Pages of Frankenstein, "Eucalyptus" finds Berninger drawing lyrical inspiration from the labyrinthine theme of fractured relationships. "Throughout the record there's a lot of looking into the abyss and wondering if a relationship has run its course," he says.

"'Eucalyptus' is about a couple splitting up their possessions after a breakup - like, 'What are we going to do with the spring water we get delivered, what's going to happen to all these plants?' It's about all those little things you end up having to think about when you've become so connected to someone."

Meanwhile, the first single from the new album, "Tropic Morning News," has reached No. 1 on Billlboard's Adult Alternative Airplay chart, marking The National's first song to hit that peak since 2017. In addition, jumping off from the recent track "New Order T-Shirt," The National has also partnered with New Order on a real, limited-edition New Order T-Shirt that pays homage to the Manchester band's iconic album designs, with a portion of the proceeds from the collab going to a charity of their choice. The National x New Order shirt is available at https://shop.americanmary.com/.

The 11-song First Two Pages of Frankenstein was produced by The National at Long Pond Studios in upstate New York and features guest appearances by Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens. Pre-order for the album is available now HERE and at americanmary.com. They've also announced today an exclusive Magnolia Record Store variant of the LP in opaque turquoise. Pre-order the Magnolia Record Store variant HERE.

The National on tour:

May 18 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre *

May 19 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 21 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

May 24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem * SOLD OUT

May 26 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival

May 28 - Napa, CA - Bottlerock Festival

May 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

June 2 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield *

June 3 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield *

June 4 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park * SOLD OUT

June 5 - Burnaby, BC, Canada - Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

August 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia ~ SOLD OUT

August 2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia ~

August 3 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl ~

August 5 - Montreal, PQ - Osheaga Festival

August 7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit ~ SOLD OUT

August 8 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ~ SOLD OUT

August 9 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ~

August 11 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ~ SOLD OUT

August 12 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ~

August 15 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ~

August 16 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

August 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden with very special guest Patti Smith and her band

August 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage with very special guest Patti Smith and her band and U.S. Girls

September 21 - Dublin, IRE - 3 Arena *

September 23 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena *

September 24 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena *

September 26 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace * SOLD OUT

September 27 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace *

September 29 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome ^ SOLD OUT

September 30 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle ^

October 1 - Munich, DE - Zenith ^

October 4 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center ^

October 5 - Porto, PT - Super Bock Arena ^

October 6 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno ^

Support:

*Soccer Mommy

~The Beths

^ Bartees Strange

