The NOLA Drive-In Summer Concert Series Comes to The Lakefront Arena July 10

C3 Presents, the producers behind Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, are launching The NOLA Drive-In Summer Concert Series, with a three-part weekly outdoor drive-in concert experience at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. Tank and The Bangas will kick-off series on Friday, July 10, followed by Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph on Friday, July 17 and The Revivalists on Friday, July 24.

The NOLA Drive-In Summer Concert series offers fans a unique opportunity to safely enjoy live music from some of New Orleans' favorite artists while following social distancing guidelines. A Car Pass provides a 20ft x 17ft parking space for a standard vehicle and entry for the number of passengers the vehicle legally seats. Each parking spot will have clearly labeled boundaries, including a dedicated tailgating space to enjoy the concert outside of your car with a six-foot cushion between neighbors to provide safe distancing. Concessions will not be sold on-site, so fans are allowed to bring their own prepared food and non-glass beverages along with blankets and chairs to set up in their personal tailgate party space.

Fans will be treated to full-electric sets from a stage set up in the parking lot, featuring LED screens and full amplified sound. An FM radio channel will also be available for listening inside the vehicle.

An exclusive PayPal and Venmo pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 24th at 10am CT, available when paying with PayPal and Venmo, at https://thenoladriveinpaypal.frontgatetickets.com. General Admission and VIP Car Passes go on sale Thursday, June 25 at www.voodoofestival.com. A VIP Car Pass offers access to the first two rows of spaces closest to the stage.

Additionally,each parking spot will have a PayPal QR code on display for attendees to purchase event and artist merch touch free, and each purchase made using PayPal or Venmo will come with a free limited-edition poster. Merch will then be delivered to your space during the concert, or you can have it shipped to your home. C3 will donate 100% of net proceeds of all merch sales to Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.

Fans are required to wear masks, unless you are in your designated tailgate space. The safety of fans, artists and staff is our top priority and CDC, State of Louisiana and City of New Orleans guidelines will be followed to ensure a safe and enjoyable event. For the full list of safety measures, allowed and prohibited items and additional information, please visit www.voodoofestival.com.

