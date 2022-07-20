The Murder Capital Return With New Single 'Only Good Things'

The Murder Capital share their new song "Only Good Things," a bright and luminous love song and first taste of the band's forthcoming new music.

The John Congleton-produced single follows the Irish band's celebrated debut album, When I Have Fears, which The Guardian called "an outstanding debut from a great new band who play it like they mean it," and Under The Radar hailed as a "hurricane of a debut, hulking, great... a legitimate, thrilling experience."

The Murder Capital's tour in support of their debut, which included performances at Coachella and SXSW, was sadly scuttled after two sold-out US dates in March 2020, but the band has continued their upward trajectory. They opened for Pearl Jam in early July in Hyde Park and will be touring in Europe throughout August.

McGovern shares of the song:

"This track for us has been an exciting evolution for the band. It's so bright. It's so colorful. This is a part of the narrative of the overall record that we feel reaches a real place of inner calm, inner peace but at its core, it's a love song. You get a song like this where, the protagonist in this song is quite simply asking - not pleading - just willing to ask their counterpart to rid them of their intrusive thoughts, the devils on their shoulders and to be truly vulnerable.

We're so excited to go to a place like this because perhaps it's not what is expected of us. It stood out to me during the creation of this record that it is more about the friends that are still here and celebrating those connections, those relationships and being unafraid of life and its many seasons. Where 'Only Good Things' stands within the record is at a moment where the sonic and the lyrical narrative especially, are of newfound joy."

Listen to the new single here: