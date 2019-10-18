The Milk Carton Kids' Album 'The Only Ones' Out Today

Off the heels of their previous full band effort, the new record focuses on the core of what The Milk Carton Kids are about musically-the duo-bringing the group back to their roots.

The Milk Carton Kids are set to tour the U.S. this fall on their sold-out "A Night with the Milk Carton Kids in Very Small Venues at Very Low Ticket Prices Tour." The intimate shows put them back into small venues where they started, with the special bonus of all ticket prices under twenty dollars. See below for a complete tour itinerary.

Founded in 2011, The Milk Carton Kids swiftly emerged as a major force in the American folk tradition, blending ethereal harmonies and intricate musicianship with a uniquely powerful brand of contemporary songcraft. 2013's ANTI-debut The Ash & Clay proved their national breakthrough, earning The Milk Carton Kids their first Grammy Award nomination for Best Folk Album. A second Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Performance followed in 2015 for the track "The City of Our Lady" from band's acclaimed third studio album, Monterey, and their most recent album, 2018's All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn't Do, was nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

THE ONLY ONES TRACKLIST

1. I Meant Every Word I Said

2. I'll Be Gone

3. The Only Ones

4. My Name Is Ana

5. As the Moon Starts to Rise

6. About the Size of a Pixel

7. I Was Alive

THE MILK CARTON KIDS LIVE

October 27

Washington, DC

The Mansion on O Street Museum*

October 28

Washington, DC

U Street Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 29

Philadelphia, PA

Boot & Saddle (SOLD OUT)

October 30

Boston, MA

Brighton Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

November 1

New York, NY

Zankel Hall (SOLD OUT)†

November 13

Salt Lake City, UT

State Room(SOLD OUT)

November 14

Denver, CO

Bluebird Theater (SOLD OUT)

November 15

Los Angeles, CA

Lodge Room (SOLD OUT)

November 18

Portland, OR

Mississippi Studios (SOLD OUT)

November 19

Seattle, WA

Tractor Tavern (SOLD OUT)

November 21

Evanston, IL

Space (SOLD OUT)

November 22

Evanston, IL

Space (SOLD OUT)

November 23

Nashville, TN

Opry at the Ryman

November 24

Nashville, TN

The Basement East (SOLD OUT)

December 5

Beverly, MA

Cabot Street Cinema Theatre

December 6

Montclair, NJ

Outpost in the Burbs

December 7

Albany, NY

Massry Center for the Arts

December 19

Los Angeles, CA

Largo at the Coronet

January 23

Brighton, UK

St. Bartholomew's Church

January 24

Birmingham, UK

Birmingham Town Hall

January 25

Bristol, UK

Thekla

January 27

Glasgow, UK

Celtic Connections

January 28

Leeds, UK

City Varieties Music Hall

January 29

Newcastle upon Tyne

Tyne Theatre and Opera House

A Night with the Milk Carton Kids in Very Small Venues at Very Low Ticket Prices Tour in BOLD
* benefit event for The Mansion on O Street Museum
† Carnegie Hall's American Byways series, curated by Rosanne Cash



