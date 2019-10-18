The Milk Carton Kids' Album 'The Only Ones' Out Today

Off the heels of their previous full band effort, the new record focuses on the core of what The Milk Carton Kids are about musically-the duo-bringing the group back to their roots.

The Milk Carton Kids are set to tour the U.S. this fall on their sold-out "A Night with the Milk Carton Kids in Very Small Venues at Very Low Ticket Prices Tour." The intimate shows put them back into small venues where they started, with the special bonus of all ticket prices under twenty dollars. See below for a complete tour itinerary.

Founded in 2011, The Milk Carton Kids swiftly emerged as a major force in the American folk tradition, blending ethereal harmonies and intricate musicianship with a uniquely powerful brand of contemporary songcraft. 2013's ANTI-debut The Ash & Clay proved their national breakthrough, earning The Milk Carton Kids their first Grammy Award nomination for Best Folk Album. A second Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Performance followed in 2015 for the track "The City of Our Lady" from band's acclaimed third studio album, Monterey, and their most recent album, 2018's All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn't Do, was nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

THE ONLY ONES TRACKLIST

1. I Meant Every Word I Said

2. I'll Be Gone

3. The Only Ones

4. My Name Is Ana

5. As the Moon Starts to Rise

6. About the Size of a Pixel

7. I Was Alive

THE MILK CARTON KIDS LIVE

October 27 Washington, DC The Mansion on O Street Museum* October 28 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall (SOLD OUT) October 29 Philadelphia, PA Boot & Saddle (SOLD OUT) October 30 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall (SOLD OUT) November 1 New York, NY Zankel Hall (SOLD OUT)† November 13 Salt Lake City, UT State Room(SOLD OUT) November 14 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater (SOLD OUT) November 15 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room (SOLD OUT) November 18 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios (SOLD OUT) November 19 Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern (SOLD OUT) November 21 Evanston, IL Space (SOLD OUT) November 22 Evanston, IL Space (SOLD OUT) November 23 Nashville, TN Opry at the Ryman November 24 Nashville, TN The Basement East (SOLD OUT) December 5 Beverly, MA Cabot Street Cinema Theatre December 6 Montclair, NJ Outpost in the Burbs December 7 Albany, NY Massry Center for the Arts December 19 Los Angeles, CA Largo at the Coronet January 23 Brighton, UK St. Bartholomew's Church January 24 Birmingham, UK Birmingham Town Hall January 25 Bristol, UK Thekla January 27 Glasgow, UK Celtic Connections January 28 Leeds, UK City Varieties Music Hall January 29 Newcastle upon Tyne Tyne Theatre and Opera House

A Night with the Milk Carton Kids in Very Small Venues at Very Low Ticket Prices Tour in BOLD

* benefit event for The Mansion on O Street Museum

† Carnegie Hall's American Byways series, curated by Rosanne Cash





