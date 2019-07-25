The Midnight Hour Announce Fall Tour

Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest) and Adrian Younge--the pair behind the unforgettable score for the Netflix series Marvel's Luke Cage--have announced an extensive North American fall tour for their acclaimed 10-piece ensemble, The Midnight Hour, featuring very special collaborative opening sets from the group's incredibly talented vocalists Loren Oden and Angela Muñoz, and guitarist Jack Waterson. The Midnight Hour is Black Excellence: an ode to the cultural sophistication that the Harlem Renaissance established for its people. Performing with their jazz rhythm section and an orchestral section reminiscent of maestros such as David Axelrod and Quincy Jones, The Midnight Hour is sophisticated hip hop.

Younge's Linear Labs is set to release the follow up album to The Midnight Hour's self-titled 2018 debut this fall, as well as albums from Oden and Muñoz. Earlier this year, Linear Labs also released Waterson's psych rock album Adrian Younge presents Jack Waterson. Look for additional information on the upcoming albums in the weeks ahead and see the current tour routing below. Tickets for all shows can be found here!

Today, Linear Labs has also released the live performance video of "Noir," a track featuring The Roots' Black Thought. The track originally appeared as part of Amazon Music's Produced By series that Younge curated and produced earlier this year. The songs released via the Produced By Adrian Younge series collectively celebrate the spectrum of black music, and were intentionally released during Black History Month. The performance of "Noir" was filmed in March at Los Angeles' Lodge Room. The show also featured performances by Estelle, Gallant, Georgia Anne Muldrow and more. Watch the just-released video of "Noir" HERE, and see videos of Estelle's performance of "Home" HERE and Georgia Anne Muldrow & Terrace Martin's "February" HERE.

THE MIDNIGHT HOUR TOUR DATES

Featuring Loren Oden, Angela Muñoz & Jack Waterson

Sep 11 St Petersburg, FL - The Palladium

Sep 12 Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

Sep 13 Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

Sep 15 Nashville, TN - City Winery

Sep 17 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

Sep 18 Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

Sep 20 Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall

Sep 23 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

Sep 24 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

Sep 25 Washington, DC - City Winery

Sep 26 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

Sep 27 Boston, MA - Scullers Jazz Club

Sep 28 Ithaca, NY - The Haunt

Oct 01 Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

Oct 02 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Oct 06 St Paul, MN - Turf Club

Oct 20 New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

Oct 22 St Louis, MO - Firebird

Oct 23 Lincoln, NE - Duffy's Tavern

Oct 25 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Oct 26 Austin, TX - Flamingo Cantina

Oct 27 Fort Worth, TX - Shipping and Receiving Bar

Oct 28 Kansas City, MO - recordBar

Oct 30 Denver, CO - Globe Hall

Nov 04 Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge

Nov 05 Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

Nov 06 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

Nov 07 Sacramento, CA. Harlow's

Nov 10 Oakland, CA - The New Parish

Nov 14 Santa Barbara, CA - Soho Restaurant & Music Club

Nov 16 Palm Springs, CA - The Alibi

Nov 17 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

Nov 21 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland Park





