The Midnight Hour Announce Fall Tour
Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest) and Adrian Younge--the pair behind the unforgettable score for the Netflix series Marvel's Luke Cage--have announced an extensive North American fall tour for their acclaimed 10-piece ensemble, The Midnight Hour, featuring very special collaborative opening sets from the group's incredibly talented vocalists Loren Oden and Angela Muñoz, and guitarist Jack Waterson. The Midnight Hour is Black Excellence: an ode to the cultural sophistication that the Harlem Renaissance established for its people. Performing with their jazz rhythm section and an orchestral section reminiscent of maestros such as David Axelrod and Quincy Jones, The Midnight Hour is sophisticated hip hop.
Younge's Linear Labs is set to release the follow up album to The Midnight Hour's self-titled 2018 debut this fall, as well as albums from Oden and Muñoz. Earlier this year, Linear Labs also released Waterson's psych rock album Adrian Younge presents Jack Waterson. Look for additional information on the upcoming albums in the weeks ahead and see the current tour routing below. Tickets for all shows can be found here!
Today, Linear Labs has also released the live performance video of "Noir," a track featuring The Roots' Black Thought. The track originally appeared as part of Amazon Music's Produced By series that Younge curated and produced earlier this year. The songs released via the Produced By Adrian Younge series collectively celebrate the spectrum of black music, and were intentionally released during Black History Month. The performance of "Noir" was filmed in March at Los Angeles' Lodge Room. The show also featured performances by Estelle, Gallant, Georgia Anne Muldrow and more. Watch the just-released video of "Noir" HERE, and see videos of Estelle's performance of "Home" HERE and Georgia Anne Muldrow & Terrace Martin's "February" HERE.
THE MIDNIGHT HOUR TOUR DATES
Featuring Loren Oden, Angela Muñoz & Jack Waterson
Sep 11 St Petersburg, FL - The Palladium
Sep 12 Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
Sep 13 Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
Sep 15 Nashville, TN - City Winery
Sep 17 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
Sep 18 Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
Sep 20 Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall
Sep 23 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
Sep 24 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
Sep 25 Washington, DC - City Winery
Sep 26 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
Sep 27 Boston, MA - Scullers Jazz Club
Sep 28 Ithaca, NY - The Haunt
Oct 01 Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe
Oct 02 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Oct 06 St Paul, MN - Turf Club
Oct 20 New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa
Oct 22 St Louis, MO - Firebird
Oct 23 Lincoln, NE - Duffy's Tavern
Oct 25 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
Oct 26 Austin, TX - Flamingo Cantina
Oct 27 Fort Worth, TX - Shipping and Receiving Bar
Oct 28 Kansas City, MO - recordBar
Oct 30 Denver, CO - Globe Hall
Nov 04 Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge
Nov 05 Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
Nov 06 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
Nov 07 Sacramento, CA. Harlow's
Nov 10 Oakland, CA - The New Parish
Nov 14 Santa Barbara, CA - Soho Restaurant & Music Club
Nov 16 Palm Springs, CA - The Alibi
Nov 17 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
Nov 21 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland Park